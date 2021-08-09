Jaguar’s James Barclay: “If we keep pushing for points, podiums and wins anything is possible”

James Barclay, the Team Director of Jaguar Racing, says he is proud that the team are still fighting for both ABB FIA Formula E World Championship titles heading into the season finale at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit this weekend.

Sam Bird currently sits third in the Drivers’ standings after the opening thirteen races of the season, with team-mate Mitch Evans only six points but five places back in eighth. As a team, Jaguar are sitting third, only nine points behind championship leaders Envision Virgin Racing.

They have taken two wins during the 2020-21 season with Bird being victorious in the Diriyah and New York City E-Prix weekends, while Jaguar as a team have taken five additional podium finishes this year.

Barclay says the team has continue to improve year after year in Formula E and it is pleasing to see them still in the fight for the titles, but he knows the unpredictability of the championship means that anything could happen this weekend in Berlin that could cause an upset or two.

“I’m very proud of the progress we have made together as a team this season,” said Barclay. “Year on year we have improved and we have established ourselves as a title contending team down to the expertise, dedication and hunger of the whole team.

“We are really looking forward to giving it our all in Berlin and the challenge that lays ahead in the last two races of the season.

“We all know the unpredictability and very competitive nature of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship but if we keep pushing for points, podiums and wins anything is possible.”