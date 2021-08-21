Jaguar’s James Barclay: “This has been our best season and we have made huge progress”

James Barclay says the Jaguar Racing team can be proud of their achievements during the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, even if they did come up short in both the Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship.

Jaguar missed out on the Teams’ Championship to the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team by just four points, while Mitch Evans and Sam Bird ended fourth and sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, just nine and twelve points behind Nyck de Vries.

The Berlin E-Prix ended in disappointment for Evans as a car issue and a subsequent crash with Edoardo Mortara ended his chances of the title, while a seventh-place finish for Bird was not enough despite a charging drive through the field.

Barclay, the Team Director at Jaguar Racing, says the results of the 2020-21 season for the team are something to be proud of, and to finish so close to the winning both championships was an amazing achievement.

“As a team, we put ourselves in a position to fight for both the drivers’ and teams’ championship this season and that’s what we’re most proud of,” said Barclay.

“It was a massive shame for Mitch in the season finale, the team have worked so hard all season to put both of our drivers and Jaguar Racing into the championship fight. Sam performed an incredible drive through the field today, gaining 15 places to secure runners-up in the teams’ world championship.

“This has been our best season and we have made huge progress – seven podiums, two wins, one pole position and only four points off first place is an amazing achievement.

“I would like to thank all our commercial partners who contribute to our success and our loyal fans. Congratulations to Nyck de Vries and Mercedes – they fought hard to the very end.”

Barclay says Jaguar will be come back fighting for both titles during season eight, which will begin with the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia in January 2022.

“We’ll be back next year to fight for the title and to make it to the top step.”