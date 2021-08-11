Jake Dennis: “It feels like it was just yesterday that I contest my first Formula E race”

Jake Dennis says he has come a long way during his rookie season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with two victories and a couple of pole positions seeing him sitting fourth in the standings heading into the Berlin E-Prix.

The BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver scored his first points in his fifth Formula E race, but the Briton has shown himself to be a fierce competitor throughout the year, and he remains firmly involved in the Drivers’ Championship battle heading to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

Dennis hopes the momentum from winning in the London E-Prix last time out will carry into this weekend, where two races will determine the 2020-21 Formula E champion.

“It feels like it was just yesterday that I contest my first Formula E race in Diriyah,” said Dennis. “We’ve come a long way since then, won two races in my rookie season and are right in the middle of the battle for the world championship.

“I’m really excited for Berlin and will give it my all to make use of the momentum and drive for the title. But we can already be very proud of what we have achieved as a team this season.”

“Two track layouts in two days is a real challenge” – Maximilian Günther

Team-mate Maximilian Günther says racing on two different layouts on consecutive days will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge he is ‘super excited’ for.

The German racer sits down in fifteenth place in the standings heading into his home E-Prix weekend, although he remains mathematically in the hunt for the title. He has tasted victory this year in the New York City E-Prix and will be looking for another win this weekend in Germany.

Günther says he will be giving it his all to give BMW positive results in their final E-Prix before they withdraw from Formula E as a works entrant.

“I’m super excited for the season finale in Berlin,” said Günther. “Two track layouts in two days is a real challenge, and one that we have prepared well for.

“We are still right there in the battle for the title in both championships, and the home fans at the track make the atmosphere even more special.

“We will give it everything we’ve got once again for the final two races for BMW as a works team in Formula E.”