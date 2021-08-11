Mahindra’s Dilbagh Gill: “We are looking forward to returning to Berlin”

Dilbagh Gill, the CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing, is hoping for another strong weekend in Berlin this weekend to cap off what has been a strong season for the team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Alex Lynn took Mahindra’s first victory of the season in the London E-Prix, while both Lynn and team-mate Alexander Sims have stood on the podium during the 2020-21 season. Lynn sits sixth in the standings heading to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, while Sims is a lowly eighteenth.

However, Lynn sits only seventeen points behind championship leader Nyck de Vries, while Sims is mathematically still in the hunt, though he would need a minor miracle to take the title. Mahindra are seventh in the Teams’ Championship but only thirty-three points off leaders Envision Virgin Racing.

Gill was delighted Mahindra were able to take their first victory since Jérôme d’Ambrosio took the chequered flag first in the Marrakesh E-Prix back in the 2018-19 season, and he hopes the team can build on the London result this weekend across the two races to end the season in Berlin.

“After an incredible ‘home race’ weekend in London our attention turns to the season finale in Berlin,” said Gill. “We are looking forward to returning to Berlin after last season’s epic six races in nine days finale where the team came away with five SuperPole appearances and five points securing finishes.

“It will be as intense as last year as we will be racing on two different track configurations on two consecutive days (Sunday’s race will be the clockwise version of Saturday’s). The whole team is working hard to build on the positive momentum from London and end the season on a high.”