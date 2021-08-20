Formula E

Mahindra’s Dilbagh Gill: “We can be proud of what we have achieved this year”

By
1 Mins read
Credit: FIA Formula E

The Mahindra Racing team ended the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a fifth-place finish in race two of the Berlin E-Prix, and for Team Principal Dilbagh Gill, it concluded a positive season for the team.

Mahindra took a fifth race victory in Formula E during the London E-Prix weekend thanks to Alex Lynn, and Lynn also took two other third place finishes on his way to twelfth in the Drivers’ Championship.  Team-mate Alexander Sims also stood on the podium thanks to a second-place finish in the Rome E-Prix but was only nineteenth in the final standings.

The team ended ninth in the final Teams’ Championship standings, and Gill says there were moments to remember during the year, and there is plenty of potential to build on ahead of season eight that begins in January 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

“I want to sum up the season by saying I’m very proud of the whole team and I thank each and every one of them for their huge efforts every day,” said Gill.  

“An unbelievable amount of work goes in to achieve results and we can be proud of what we have achieved this year with a fifth race win to add to Mahindra Racing’s Formula E tally as well as three fantastic podiums.

“There are definitely moments I’ll never forget and now we look forward to continuing our work in the off season ahead of launching our Season 8 campaign.”

