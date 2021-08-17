Mercedes’ Ian James: “I now look forward to defending both titles in season 8”

Ian James, the Team Principal of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, was delighted after seeing the team clinch both the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles in the season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Sunday.

Stoffel Vandoorne finished third and Nyck de Vries eighth in the final race of the season at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, with the latter becoming the first ever World Champion in Formula E as a result. Results went the way of Mercedes as they were able to take the Teams’ title as well, four points clear of Jaguar Racing.

James says winning both titles adds to Mercedes-Benz’ heritage in motorsport, and he is already looking forward to seeing the team defending both championships when season eight begins in January in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve added to over 125 years of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport heritage by winning not only the drivers’ but also the teams’ World Championship in Formula E,” said James.

“First of all, for Nyck this is testimony to his driving throughout the season, his approach, his hard work and also to the out-and-out racer that he truly is. Today, he drove with tenacity and with grit, which has resulted in the situation that we happily find ourselves in today.

“For the team, this is also indicative of all of the endless hours of work and effort that they have put into developing the car, as well as every other aspect of a team that really is world-class standard. I am proud to call each and every one of them my teammates, and they are deserving of this win.

“Also, hats off to Norman Nato and to Venturi Racing for their superb win today. It was phenomenal to see the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 achieve what we always knew was possible. It’s with a great deal of excitement that I now look forward to defending both titles in season 8.”

“What an end to this season” – Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, was pleased to see Mercedes add to their legacy by clinching their first title with an all-electric machine, and he congratulated everyone at the team for their efforts throughout a season that was full of many ups and downs.

Wolff was present in Germany for the season finale, and he watched on as de Vries took the Drivers’ title and the team took the Teams’ championship despite a torrid mid-season run that saw them score only eight points between the second race in Valencia and the start of the London E-Prix weekend.

“What an end to this season,” said Wolff. “The highs, lows, ups and downs have been a given this season, and the final race of the season wasn’t an exception.

“What we saw today was a reflection of how the season has been unfolding; not straightforward, always unexpected, but with hard work always rewarded in the end.

“Today’s championship win marks the first all-electric World Championship win for Mercedes-Benz, and with that history was written. Congratulations to the team, all the men and women in the UK and Germany who’ve made this possible. This is their win.”