Mitch Evans Commits Long-Term Future to Jaguar Racing in FIA Formula E

Mitch Evans has ended speculation about his future within the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship by extending his contract with Jaguar Racing.

The New Zealander has signed a new multi-year deal with the British team having joined the outfit back in 2016 when the debuted in Formula E. He has won two E-Prix and taken ten podium finishes in his time with Jaguar, and he heads to the season finale of season seven later this month still in contention for the title.

Evans says he was approached by other teams in recent months but is excited to remain with Jaguar, and he is looking to continue their upward swing and bring more success to the team.

“I’m not going anywhere!” said Evans. “Having spent over five years with the team, I know exactly what we plan to achieve in the forthcoming seasons and I am excited to continue to be a part of the team’s journey.

“I have been approached by other teams but my home continues to be with Jaguar. We are seeing strong results on track, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 boasts excellent performance and we are ready to rival anyone on the grid.

“There is still everything to play for this season and going forward into the future with Jaguar Racing.”

James Barclay, the Team Director of Jaguar Racing, is pleased that Evans has signed a new long-term contract with the team, with the New Zealander joining Sam Bird in agreeing a new deal with them.

Barclay reckons Evans is one of the ‘most exciting’ talents on the Formula E grid, and he is pleased the twenty-seven-year-old has committed his future to Jaguar.

“We are very pleased to confirm that Mitch will remain a key part of Jaguar Racing’s driver line-up, extending his long-standing and integral role in the team,” said Barclay. “Mitch’s speed and on-track results in Formula E speak for themselves and we have continued to build a formidable partnership year on year since he joined our team in 2016.

“Mitch is one of the most exciting talents in Formula E and his experience and understanding of how we work is invaluable. We are stronger together and as a team we are all excited and highly motivated to achieve the most out of season seven and beyond.”