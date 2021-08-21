Mitch Evans: “It was over before it even started so it was obviously not meant to be this year”

Mitch Evans was left ‘gutted’ after a car failure at the start of the second race of the Berlin E-Prix ended his chance of taking the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Drivers’ title.

The Jaguar Racing driver came into the season finale at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit sitting fourth in the standings, just four points behind Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s Nyck de Vries, but his chances of denying the Dutchman the title were over within seconds of the start.

Evans’ car lurched forward but then stopped, with Edoardo Mortara then hitting the back of the Jaguar. Both cars were out on the spot, with both drivers out of contention for the title, much to the disappointment of the New Zealander.

“We appeared to have some failure after the launch in the car today,” said Evans on Sunday. “It was over before it even started so it was obviously not meant to be this year. I’m gutted for the whole team to not get a run at it today but to be able to finish second in the teams’ championship is still huge progress.

“I want to thank everyone who has put in so much hard work this year. We’ll come back fighting again next year.”

Team-mate Sam Bird ended the year with a seventh-place finish in Berlin, with the Briton making up seventeen positions from his qualifying position, but it was not enough for him to take the title.

Bird had topped the championship standings heading into the London E-Prix at the end of July, but three consecutive races outside the points left him with a lot of work to do in the final race of the year, but a poor Qualifying meant he was always on the back foot. And ultimately, Bird ended sixth in the standings, twelve points behind de Vries.

The Briton thanked his team for their efforts throughout his first year with the Jaguar team, and he hopes for an even better second campaign.

“A good day in the office for me – I really enjoyed coming through the field and I was determined to get a good finish for the team,” said Bird. “I’m really gutted for Mitch who was in with a great shot today.

“The team have done an amazing job all year and I’d like to thank every single person and our fans for everything this season. I can’t wait to start my second season with Jaguar in Formula E.”