Morgan claims drama filled Thruxton finale with start-to-finish win

Adam Morgan went through three safety car periods through the latest BTCC finale at Thruxton but this still couldn’t prevent him finishing top of the pile fending off Team BMW driver, Colin Turkington throughout the race.

Morgan and Turkington were both selected to score manufacturer points with BMW over the course of the weekend and it was the former who took advantage to claim a second reverse grid win of the season.

Various incidents took place including involving Jade Edwards who like last time out at the circuit was off at the first corner into the wall after tangling with Gordon Shedden who managed to limp back to the pits.

The damage sustained saw an extended safety car period while Edwards’ car was retrieved but further incidents involving Ollie Jackson, Carl Boardley and Sam Smelt meant the race was halted further but Morgan got the restart correct each time.

Morgan did have a scare towards the end as he out-braked himself through the final chicane which meant an off track run where he had to slow down as he seemingly gained the advantage. But the Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport driver remained unscathed finishing ahead of Turkington and Senna Proctor.

Jake Hill finished fourth, while Tom Ingram and Rory Butcher battled for fifth and sixth. Josh Cook held seventh place ahead of Jason Plato, Chris Smiley and championship leader Ash Sutton.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Thruxton

1 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport 19 laps

2 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.313s

3 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +0.767s

4 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +1.344s

5 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +2.728s

6 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +3.022s

7 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +3.412s

8 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +3.653s

9 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +3.954s

10 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +4.440s

11 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +4.750s

12 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +5.660s

13 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +5.925s

14 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +6.618s

15 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +6.969s

16 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +7.570s

17 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +8.029s

18 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +8.486s

19 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +8.838s

20 Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +9.410s

21 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +14.049s

22 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +21.820s

23 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +1 lap

24 Paul RIVETT (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +3 laps

25 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +6 laps

26 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +10 laps

27 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +11 laps

28 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +18 laps

29 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +19 laps