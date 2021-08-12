Nyck de Vries: “We’re going into the final round well prepared”

Nyck de Vries goes into the finale of the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season in Berlin on top of the Drivers’ Championship, and the Dutchman is aiming to do everything he can to clinch the title.

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver enjoyed a strong London E-Prix weekend, with de Vries taking two runners-up spots, finishing second to Jake Dennis in race one and then to Alex Lynn in race two. It ended a torrid run of results for the Dutchman, who had scored only two points across the previous six E-Prix.

De Vries knows it will be a tough proposition to keep himself on top of the championship this weekend at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, but he knows Mercedes will be doing everything they can to take both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships in Berlin.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” said de Vries. “We’ve obviously had a lot of races so far this season with plenty of moments full of highs and lows that stick in your mind.

“We’re off now to the season finale in Berlin where we are about to discover who’s going to be crowned champion in the end. I can’t wait to see whether we can come out on top in the world championship ultimately.

“We know how tough it will be and how close everyone is in the standings, but we’re going into the final round well prepared. We just need now to focus on the task at hand and do everything in our power. Hopefully, we’ll have a good weekend!”

“I’ve got nothing to lose and can only gain” – Stoffel Vandoorne

Team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne has an outside chance of the title but sits only thirteenth in the standings, and the Belgian knows he will need a minor miracle to take the championship this year.

Since his podium finish in the Valencia E-Prix back in April, Vandoorne has only scored points twice, with seventh place finishes coming in the Puebla and London E-Prix. He was leading race two in London before being crashed into by Oliver Rowland, but it left the Belgian well down the order in the championship with only two races remaining.

Vandoorne knows he will have a difficult job to take the title, but he is going into the Berlin weekend confident he can secure two good results that will give him a chance of jumping up to the top.

“Well, let’s do it! It’s Berlin and the final double header of the season,” said Vandoorne. “I’m very much looking forward to this race weekend, because as you may recall, both myself and the team still have some pretty good memories from last year when I notched up my maiden victory in Formula E.

“Nyck also gave us our first one two win with P2 in the season finale. The track has suited us well in the past and I’m just really looking forward to it after the two rounds in London. Hopefully, I’ll have a little more luck in Berlin so that I can finish the season on a high.

“The world championship is still wide open. I’m a little bit down the running, so my task will definitely not be easy, but I’ve got nothing to lose and can only gain, which is why I’m going into the weekend with an open mind and a clear head, hoping to post two good results.”