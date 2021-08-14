Formula E

Nyck de Vries: “When you start from the back, there’s always the risk of contact”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: LAT Images

Nyck de Vries will go into Sunday’s final race of the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season still at the top of the Drivers’ Championship despite failing to score a point in Saturday’s first race of the Berlin E-Prix weekend.

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver had a troubled day that began in Qualifying, with the Dutchman starting the first race around the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit from nineteenth on the grid.

He made up a few places and was closing in on the top ten when he made contact with Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn, with the incident causing a puncture that required a trip to the pits for repair.  This meant he fell away from the points and ended a lap down in twenty-second place at the chequered flag.

Despite this, he still holds top spot in the standings, but the gaps behind him have closed up, with de Vries only three points ahead of ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, four ahead of BMW i Andretti Motorsport and five ahead of Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans.  Fourteen drivers are still mathematically in with a chance of the title heading into Sunday’s race.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to score any points today,” said de Vries.  “We made life difficult for ourselves in qualifying because we qualified at the rear of the field, which affected our entire day.

“When you start from the back, there’s always the risk of contact and of being involved in a collision, and that’s exactly what happened. We were having a good race up until then and could possibly have taken a point, but I got hit by another car. One of my tyre valves was damaged and I had a puncture.

“Shame, but that’s just the way it is. As far as tomorrow goes, it’s heads down and push hard!”

Share
12058 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Lucas di Grassi: “It wasn’t easy and I had to fight until the last corner, but we made it”

By
1 Mins read
Lucas di Grassi took his twelfth Formula E victory – his second of the 2020-21 season – to move up to sixth in the Drivers’ Championship heading into Sunday’s season finale in Berlin.
Formula E

Mitch Evans: “We’re in a good place for tomorrow but we take nothing for granted”

By
1 Mins read
Mitch Evans sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after taking his fifth podium of the season in the first race of the Berlin E-Prix on Saturday.
Formula E

Edoardo Mortara: “Being in championship contention on Sunday was the always the goal”

By
1 Mins read
Edoardo Mortara came close to victory in race one of the Berlin E-Prix, but his runners-up spot moves him up to second in the Drivers’ Championship with just one race remaining of the season on Sunday.