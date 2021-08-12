Formula E

Oliver Rowland: “We really want to finish the season on a high”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Nissan e.dams/FIA Formula E

Oliver Rowland hopes the combination of starting from the front row of the grid in the London E-Prix and the fact he took his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory in Berlin last year will give him a boost as he bids for points this weekend.

The Nissan e.dams driver has had a mixed bag of results this year and sits down in sixteenth place in the Drivers’ Championship heading to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, although he maintains a mathematical chance of the title.

Rowland, who is set to leave Nissan at the end of the year to join Mahindra Racing, hopes to end the season on a high and will be racing hard to secure two strong results in Germany.

“I started from the front row at the previous race in London, and I took my first Formula E win in Berlin,” said Rowland.  “I’m hoping that this combination of London speed and success last time in Berlin will power us into the points this weekend.

“We really want to finish the season on a high and we’ll be racing harder than ever.”

Team-mate Sébastien Buemi is out of contention for the championship after the worst season of his Formula E career so far, with only twenty points to his name after the first thirteen races.

The Swiss racer hopes to end the year on a high and return to the points, with his aim to score in both races of a weekend for the first time since the Rome E-Prix in April.

“London was a challenging event for us, but we come to Berlin knowing that our car is fast in qualifying and the race,” said Buemi.  “It is important that we maximize this speed over every lap as we search for points in the last two races of the season.

“We owe it to our amazing fans to put on a good show at the Berlin finale.”

Share
12047 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

“One good weekend can change everything” says Wolff as Mortara Bids for Formula E Title

By
1 Mins read
Susie Wolff believes ROKiT Venturi Racing have the pace to challenge at the front of the field this weekend in Berlin, the season finale of the 2020-21 Formula E season.
Formula E

Edoardo Mortara: “We should be able to score a big haul of points in both races”

By
2 Mins read
Edoardo Mortara believes he has what it takes to fight for the 2020-21 Formula E title this weekend in Berlin.
Formula E

Envision Virgin Racing’s Sylvain Filippi: “It is for sure going to be a fiercely competitive weekend”

By
1 Mins read
Sylvain Filippi says Envision Virgin Racing will continue to fight throughout the Berlin E-Prix weekend as they bid to win both the Drivers’ and Teams’ championships.