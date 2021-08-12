Oliver Rowland: “We really want to finish the season on a high”

Oliver Rowland hopes the combination of starting from the front row of the grid in the London E-Prix and the fact he took his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory in Berlin last year will give him a boost as he bids for points this weekend.

The Nissan e.dams driver has had a mixed bag of results this year and sits down in sixteenth place in the Drivers’ Championship heading to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, although he maintains a mathematical chance of the title.

Rowland, who is set to leave Nissan at the end of the year to join Mahindra Racing, hopes to end the season on a high and will be racing hard to secure two strong results in Germany.

“I started from the front row at the previous race in London, and I took my first Formula E win in Berlin,” said Rowland. “I’m hoping that this combination of London speed and success last time in Berlin will power us into the points this weekend.

“We really want to finish the season on a high and we’ll be racing harder than ever.”

Team-mate Sébastien Buemi is out of contention for the championship after the worst season of his Formula E career so far, with only twenty points to his name after the first thirteen races.

The Swiss racer hopes to end the year on a high and return to the points, with his aim to score in both races of a weekend for the first time since the Rome E-Prix in April.

“London was a challenging event for us, but we come to Berlin knowing that our car is fast in qualifying and the race,” said Buemi. “It is important that we maximize this speed over every lap as we search for points in the last two races of the season.

“We owe it to our amazing fans to put on a good show at the Berlin finale.”