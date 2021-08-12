“One good weekend can change everything” says Wolff as Mortara Bids for Formula E Title

Susie Wolff, the Team Principal of the ROKiT Venturi Racing team, says pretty much anything is possible this weekend in Berlin, with Edoardo Mortara still in contention for the Drivers’ Championship.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes this weekend at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit with two races on two different layouts, and lead driver Mortara sits ninth in the championship, only twenty-one points behind Nyck de Vries.

Team-mate Norman Nato is twenty-first and out of championship contention, but Wolff says that where both drivers will be in Qualifying should benefit the Venturi team, and she hopes that both Mortara and Nato can deliver strong results in both races in Germany.

Wolff says one good weekend can change everything, with the former Williams Racing test driver proving that by pointing out the strong Puebla E-Prix weekend for Mortara that saw the Swiss racer take a win and a podium to move to the very top of the Formula E standings.

“We’re heading into a weekend season finale where just about anything is possible,” said Wolff. “We have a car starting in Group 2 and a car starting in Group 4 in qualifying which should hopefully work to our advantage and we’ve seen how quickly things can change over the course of a double header race weekend.

“It’s been an incredibly close, tight season and as we discovered in Puebla, one good weekend can change everything. We know we have the pace but we also know what we’re up against and only when the chequered flag waves on Sunday will we see if we’ve really achieved our ambitions for this season.”