Porsche Confirm Wehrlein, Lotterer for 2021-22 FIA Formula E Season

The Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team have confirmed that both Pascal Wehrlein and André Lotterer will remain with the team for the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Wehrlein had been expected to remain after a strong first season with the team, but Lotterer’s position was less clear after a troubled year that has seen him score points in only four of the thirteen races of the current season.

However, both drivers will remain with the team in Formula E for next season, much to the delight of Amiel Lindesay, the Head of Operations Formula E at Porsche.

“We’ve made enormous progress as a team this season,” said Lindesay. “Andre and Pascal have made a significant contribution to this positive development.

“We’re pleased that we are continuing our successful path together in season 8.”

Lotterer says the team has yet to achieve all their goals in Formula E, with that first win still eluding them despite showing good speed at times during the 2020-21 season. And as a result, the thirty-nine-year-old German is delighted to stay with the team in order for him to try and achieve those goals.

“Despite some notable successes this season, we are yet to achieve all of our goals,” said Lotterer. “That makes me all the more pleased that Porsche is giving me the chance to contribute to the further development of the team beyond the current season.”

Team-mate Wehrlein has had the better of the results this season and currently sits eleventh in the Drivers’ Championship standings, and he is delighted to be remaining with the team into next season.

“As a newcomer to the team, I felt very welcome and comfortable from the get-go,” said Wehrlein. “We achieved a lot in our first season together and have firmly established ourselves in Formula E.

“I’m very happy that I can be a part of this great team in the future.”