Porsche’s Amiel Lindesay: “At the end of the day we fell a little short of our expectations”

Amiel Lindesay, the Head of Operations Formula E at the Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, says the German marque will need to improve its performances in Qualifying in season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after underperforming during season seven.

Both André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein have often struggled over one lap during the Qualifying sessions during the 2020-21 season, and as a result they both were left with too much to do when it came to racing to be regular contenders for wins and podiums.

Both drivers finished inside the top three once (although Wehrlein lost two podium finishes including a win due to penalties during the Puebla E-Prix weekend where he did show well in Qualifying), and as a result the team could only finish eighth in the final Teams’ Championship.

Lindesay watched on at the Berlin E-Prix on Sunday as Lotterer and Wehrlein rounded out the season with a fourth and sixth place finish respectively, but ultimately, the results and championship positions fell short of what they had been expecting prior to the season.

“We narrowly missed out on the Super Pole by five-thousandths of a second,” said Lindesay. “André put in a strong drive. Still, we simply have to do better in qualifying so that we can convert our good racing performance into top results. We’ll keep working on that.

“The race itself went well. It’s a shame that the safety car came out during Andrè’s second attack mode. This meant he wasn’t able to use all of the additional energy, otherwise he could’ve gained another two positions.

“All in all, that was a good conclusion to the season today. We were able to create some positive momentum but at the end of the day we fell a little short of our expectations.”

