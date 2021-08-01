Proctor claims drama filled Race Three win at Oulton Park

Senna Proctor has claimed his first win for BTC Racing in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) to end the latest weekend of action at Oulton Park as he dispelled his wrongs from earlier in the day when he failed to convert pole position.

Proctor ended up on pole once more in the reverse grid race and at Turn One though, it was championship leader Ash Sutton who claimed the lead as he looked to finalise his surge back up the grid with a Race Three win.

But the drama began behind the duo as Sam Osborne ended up on the grass and was collected by Jack Butel and Jack Mitchell, Nicolas Hamilton also ended up retiring from the race with Ollie Jackson, Rick Parfitt and Sam Smelt also going off to avoid the incident.

Jade Edwards was also tipped into a spin by Jason Plato as they aimed to avoid the spinning car and while Jackson, Edwards and Parfitt made the subsequent restart from the red flag, the cars of Osborne, Butel, Mitchell and Hamilton had to be recovered.

When the race resumed, it was Sutton who came out worse for wear as the Infiniti Q50 went around the outside of Proctor into turn one only for contact between the pair to send Sutton down the field before he retired after contact between Colin Turkington and Carl Boardley saw the latter hit his teammate.

Proctor barring any future reprimand post race remained unchanged from there leading until the finish from Stephen Jelley, Gordon Shedden and Aiden Moffat who battled past Adam Morgan.

The top seven remained fully unchanged with Colin Turkington finishing eighth after battling his way through but it was Tom Ingram who played into Ash Sutton’s title hopes as despite a no point score, Ingram only scored one for a fastest lap.

A big off at the end saw Boardley and Butcher end the race early with a red flag coming out handing Proctor round 12 with eight laps completed.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Oulton Park

1 Senna PROCTOR (GBR) BTC Racing 8 laps

2 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +2.183s

3 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +4.313s

4 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +7.478s

5 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +7.999s

6 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +9.136s

7 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +9.475s

8 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +10.215s

9 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +12.280s

10 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +13.471s

11 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +13.769s

12 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +14.415s

13 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +14.871s

14 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +15.298s

15 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +16.156s

16 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +16.491s

17 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +18.774

18 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +19.342s

19 Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +21.356s

20 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +22.744s

21 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +49.238s

22 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +13.351s

23 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +14.603s

24 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +8 laps

25 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +8 laps

26 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +8 laps

27 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +8 laps

28 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +8 laps