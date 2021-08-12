Robin Frijns: “It is so close that anything could happen in Berlin”

Robin Frijns heads into this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double header just six points behind Nyck de Vries in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Drivers’ standings, and the Dutchman is hopeful he can walk away as the 2020-21 champion on Sunday evening.

The Envision Virgin Racing driver has yet to win a race this season, but he has twice finished as runner-up, while he has another five finishes inside the top six.

Frijns is expecting an intense weekend at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, and although he will be in group one for Qualifying for Saturday’s opening race, he believes he has what it takes to have a strong race and put himself in firm contention for the title.

“It is going to be a pretty intense weekend,” said Frijns. “It is great to be second in the Drivers’ championship with only the two races to go, but it is so close that anything could happen in Berlin.

“I enjoy the circuit and have done well in the past there, but a lot will depend on qualifying and how we get on going out again in Q1 for the first race. If I can get some big points, we will be looking good.

“It is also good to be heading the Teams’ championship and obviously the ideal scenario would be to win both, but everything is still to play for. We’ll give it our best shot and, if Nick and me can get some good points for the team, we will hopefully leave Berlin as champions.”

“I think we’ve had great momentum in the last few rounds” – Nick Cassidy

Team-mate Nick Cassidy also heads to Berlin in with a chance of the title, with the New Zealander sitting seventh, only nineteen points behind de Vries and thirteen behind Frijns.

Cassidy has had an impressive rookie season, taking two podiums of his own and two pole positions. He is delighted to be in contention for the title going into the season finale, with his season exceeding even his own expectations.

“I am really happy to go to Berlin with a chance to win the championship, especially in my rookie year, and have a genuine shot at the title,” said Cassidy. “It is more than I anticipated and has exceeded my own expectations.

“However, I am a racing driver and I want to win, so am still focussed on achieving the best results I can this weekend. Overall, I think we’ve had great momentum in the last few rounds so I’ll look to continue like that and build on it.

“If we can keep up the great teamwork we’ve had until now, maintain our focus, and execute the way we know we can, we’ll definitely be in with a shot.”

Cassidy is expecting a challenging weekend on a challenging track, with two different layouts around the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit being used on Saturday and Sunday.

However, he feels that even if he does not qualify that well – he will be in group two in Saturday’s Qualifying session – the track allows for overtaking, so he will be able to make gains in race conditions.

“Berlin is a challenging track, especially with the reversed layout,” he said. “Qualifying will be important, but there are places to overtake, and we have a quick car and good pace both in qualifying and race, so bring it on.”