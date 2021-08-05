Robin Frijns to Remain With Envision Virgin Racing for 2021-22 Formula E Season

Robin Frijns will remain with the Envision Virgin Racing team for season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after signing a contract extension with the team.

The Dutchman joined Virgin back in 2018 and has been one of the stars of the championship in recent years, although he has not won a race since the second race in New York City back in the 2018-19 season.

Frijns is a championship contender this year and sits second in the standings heading into the final double-header of the season in Berlin later this month, and he is delighted to be remaining with the team for the 2021-22 season.

“I am very happy to stay at Envision Virgin Racing for another season,” said Frijns. “We have a great car and a very talented, dedicated team who are doing a phenomenal job.

“Together we’ve managed to achieve a lot of consistency in one of the most unpredictable and competitive racing series in the world, which isn’t easy and is one of the reasons that has got us to the top of the standings.”

Frijns has been happy to work alongside his new team-mate Nick Cassidy this season, who replaced Jaguar Racing bound Sam Bird, with the Dutchman believing that he and the New Zealander have been working well together.

He believes the team are in a strong position heading into the season finale in Berlin, sitting as they do in second and seventh in the standings, and also heading into season eight.

“Having Nick in the team is great too – we work very well together and complement each other,” said Frijns. “The level of skill on the Formula E grid is incredibly high and this championship gets tougher every year, so you definitely need the best team around you to succeed.

“But I think that, overall, we’re in a very strong position heading into the last two races of this year and into Season 8.”

Sylvain Filippi, the Managing Director and CTO of Envision Virgin Racing, says they are delighted to retain the services of Frijns for another season, and it was a clear and natural choice for the team to retain the services of someone who has proven themselves to be one of the top drivers in the championship.

“Robin has proven himself time and time again during the years he has competed with us,” said Filippi. “He is an integral part of our team and has a great relationship with everyone here.

“That, combined with his mature approach to racing and his strategic thinking, has resulted in a very solid performance on track which has contributed enormously to the team’s success.

“Retaining Robin was a clear and a natural choice for us. He has achieved a lot but has a lot of potential still, and we’re thrilled to have him in the team for another season and see what he can deliver in the next couple of races and, of course, next year.”