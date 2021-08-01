Rowbottom secures maiden BTCC win in drama filled Oulton Park opener

Dan Rowbottom is a winner in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for the first time after securing victory in the opener at Oulton Park.

It was an eventful affair which had to be restarted after a multi car accident at Lodge to open the race.

Senna Proctor started the race on pole but a slow start allowed Gordon Shedden to blast into the lead with Rowbottom storming through to follow his teammate into second. Further down, Aiden Moffat tangled with Colin Turkington sending the Team BMW driver off the road, with Ash Sutton also taken out of contention.

But the main incident happened with Jason Plato and Tom Oliphant clashing and tipped into a spin at Lodge with Chris Smiley left with nowhere to go. The BMW rolled back and hit the rear of the car at speed with Rick Parfitt also getting caught up in the incident.

The race was then restarted with a six lap shootout with Rowbottom using his opportunity to head to the front. Butcher behind spent the rest of the race keeping Stephen Jelley at bay with Moffat and Plato following with the Halfords Racing with Cataclean ace producing a brilliant race win.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Oulton Park

1 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean 6 laps

2 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.384s

3 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +2.104s

4 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +5.885s

5 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +6.170s

6 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +7.053s

7 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +7.469s

8 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +7.829s

9 Senna PROCTOR (GBR) BTC Racing +8.082s

10 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +8.444s

11 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +9.405s

12 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +10.629s

13 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +10.897s

14 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +10.955s

15 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +11.690s

16 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +14.195s

17 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +14.373s

18 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +14.593s

19 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +15.331

20 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +15.580s

21 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +16.384s

22 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +17.203s

23 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +17.530s

24 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +3 laps

25 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +6 laps

26 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +6 laps

27 Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +6 laps