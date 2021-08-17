Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne: “I’m relieved that I still managed to finish on the podium”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: LAT Images

Stoffel Vandoorne’s 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season ended with a podium finish in the Berlin E-Prix, with the Belgian’s efforts helping the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team clinch the Teams’ Championship at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

Vandoorne started the final race of the season from pole position but did not have the pace needed to convert that into a second victory of the year, with the Belgian ultimately finishing behind ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Norman Nato and Nissan e.damsOliver Rowland.

He was embroiled in a close battle on track with Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein, as well as Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims for the final spot on the podium, while team-mate Nyck de Vries also interjected himself in the battle before falling away to eighth at the chequered flag.

“That was an eventful race,” said Vandoorne.  “I lacked a bit of pace after the start, and we weren’t as fast as we needed to be before everyone went for attack mode.

“That’s why I found myself in a difficult situation after the safety car deployment. I had a tough fight against some opponents out there, and I’m relieved that I still managed to finish on the podium. All in all, it’s a fantastic day for the team.”

De Vries’ eighth place ensured the Dutchman took the Drivers’ Championship this season, and Vandoorne was quick to congratulate his team-mate for taking the title, as well as praising the team for their efforts throughout the season.

“Congratulations to Nyck on winning the drivers’ World Championship and of course to the whole team on winning the teams’ title,” said Vandoorne.  “It’s been a great season with ups and downs for us, but it’s great to finish on such a successful note.

“It’s what everyone in the team deserves for the effort they’ve put in.”

Share
12063 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Formula E World Champion Nyck de Vries: “It's been such a tough season with highs and lows”

By
1 Mins read
Nyck de Vries thanked his team for working ‘insanely hard’ during the 2020-21 Formula E season after he finished eighth to clinch the Drivers’ World Championship title on Sunday.
Formula E

Venturi’s Wolff after Nato's Maiden Win: “We have definitely ended the season on a high”

By
1 Mins read
Susie Wolff felt Venturi ended the 2020-21 Formula E season on a high with victory for Norman Nato in the Berlin E-Prix, although Edoardo Mortara’s chance of the title was ended with a crash on lap one.
Formula E

Norman Nato: “To execute the perfect race is a very special feeling”

By
2 Mins read
Norman Nato took his maiden Formula E victory on Sunday, while Edoardo Mortara’s chance of the title ended with a startline crash with Mitch Evans.