Stoffel Vandoorne: “I’m relieved that I still managed to finish on the podium”

Stoffel Vandoorne’s 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season ended with a podium finish in the Berlin E-Prix, with the Belgian’s efforts helping the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team clinch the Teams’ Championship at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

Vandoorne started the final race of the season from pole position but did not have the pace needed to convert that into a second victory of the year, with the Belgian ultimately finishing behind ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Norman Nato and Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland.

He was embroiled in a close battle on track with Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein, as well as Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims for the final spot on the podium, while team-mate Nyck de Vries also interjected himself in the battle before falling away to eighth at the chequered flag.

“That was an eventful race,” said Vandoorne. “I lacked a bit of pace after the start, and we weren’t as fast as we needed to be before everyone went for attack mode.

“That’s why I found myself in a difficult situation after the safety car deployment. I had a tough fight against some opponents out there, and I’m relieved that I still managed to finish on the podium. All in all, it’s a fantastic day for the team.”

De Vries’ eighth place ensured the Dutchman took the Drivers’ Championship this season, and Vandoorne was quick to congratulate his team-mate for taking the title, as well as praising the team for their efforts throughout the season.

“Congratulations to Nyck on winning the drivers’ World Championship and of course to the whole team on winning the teams’ title,” said Vandoorne. “It’s been a great season with ups and downs for us, but it’s great to finish on such a successful note.

“It’s what everyone in the team deserves for the effort they’ve put in.”