Tom Blomqvist: “Everyone in the team has been working super hard this year”

Tom Blomqvist hopes the NIO 333 FE Team can end the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season on a high after a tough campaign that has yielded only five points in the opening thirteen races for the British racer.

Blomqvist scored points in both of the Rome E-Prix races back in April but has failed to break into the top ten in any race since, while team-mate Oliver Turvey has not fared much better, scoring points in only three races this season.

This weekend sees Formula E return to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit for the final two races of the season, and Blomqvist is aiming to return to the points and bring home some joy to a team that has been working extremely hard to improve their car throughout the season.

“It’s the last double header of the season, so hopefully we can go out on a high note,” said Blomqvist. “It’s an energy demanding circuit that Formula E has spiced up again by having two different directions for us to race on each day, which will be interesting.

“It’s a track where it is slightly difficult to make a difference, it’s a unique surface, very hard on tyres and super hard on energy. It’s going to be challenging, but hopefully we can have a good qualifying, stay out of trouble in the races and maximise our package.

“Everyone in the team has been working super hard this year, made great progress since last season and we would just like to put it all together, keep building on what everyone has been working toward over the past months and have a strong result for the team.”