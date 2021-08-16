Venturi’s Wolff after Nato’s Maiden Win: “We have definitely ended the season on a high”

Susie Wolff admits that had she been told before the season started that the ROKiT Venturi Racing team would take two victories and finish seventh in the Teams’ Championship in the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, she would have taken it.

Team Principal Wolff watched on as Norman Nato took his maiden victory in Formula E in race two of the Berlin E-Prix at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on Sunday, although Edoardo Mortara’s chance of taking the title was ended on the opening lap after a crash with Mitch Evans.

Wolff says she is proud of her team for their efforts throughout the 2020-21 season, with Mortara ending second in the standings despite his retirement and Nato eighteenth after his win.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team,” said Wolff. “Coming into this weekend, we knew that we had to hit the ground running and score big to end the season on a high and that’s exactly what we did.

“It was heartbreaking to see Edo out before he had a chance to fight for the title but he has done an outstanding job all season. The car was incredibly quick today and Norman drove the perfect race and the team executed a perfect strategy.

“We’ve had our tough moments this season, but we’ve learnt from those challenging days and risen from them. If you told me at the start of the season that we would secure the vice-World Championship and P7 in the Teams’ Standings, I would have taken it and overall, as a team, we can be proud.”

Wolff says she is thankful that Mortara’s accident with Evans did not lead to more than a microfracture to his fourth vertebrae, but the team were delighted to end the season on a high with a second victory of the year. She also praised the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team for taking both the Drivers’ and Teams’ championships this season.

“Thankfully Edo is in good shape despite his accident and we have definitely ended the season on a high,” she said. “Lastly, I want to wish a big congratulations to Mercedes-Benz on their double FIA Formula E World Championships.

“We have a great partnership, and to have both of us finish first and second in the Drivers’ Championship is something to be proud of.”