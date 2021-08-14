Vergne Leads all-Techeetah Front Row for Opening Race of Berlin E-Prix Weekend

Jean-Éric Vergne and António Félix da Costa have locked out the front row of the grid for DS Techeetah for the opening race of the Berlin E-Prix, while ABB FIA Formula E World Championship leader Nyck de Vries will start only nineteenth.

Vergne took top spot after running last in the Superpole session at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit having been fastest in the initial phase of Qualifying, with his lap of 1:06.227 enough to beat team-mate Félix da Costa by 0.073 seconds.

Defending champion Félix da Costa was the only driver from Group 1 to make it through to Superpole, with Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s de Vries ending all the way down on the tenth row of the grid, while second placed Robin Frijns of Envision Virgin Racing was even further back after a mistake left him twenty-third.

Lucas di Grassi will line-up third on the grid for an Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team embarking on their final race weekend in Formula E, with the Brazilian looking to end his seven-year stint with the team on a high.

He will be joined on the second row by Swiss racer Edoardo Mortara from the ROKiT Venturi Racing team, while his team-mate Norman Nato was an impressive fifth ahead of Nissan e.dams’ Sébastien Buemi, who is looking to end an under par year with strong results.

Just missing out on superpole was Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans, with the New Zealander ending just ahead of BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Jake Dennis, with the Briton on course to make it into the top six only to miss out by a narrow margin.

Dennis’ team-mate Maximilian Günther was tenth behind Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein, while the second Jaguar of Sam Bird was twelfth just behind Nissan’s Oliver Rowland.

René Rast will start thirteenth for Audi ahead of Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy, while the second Porsche of André Lotterer was fifteenth ahead of Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims and NIO 333 FE Team’s Tom Blomqvist.

Dragon/Penske Autosport’s Sérgio Sette Câmara was down in eighteenth ahead of championship leader de Vries, who struggled in group 1, while team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne ended down in twenty-second in a difficult session for Mercedes.

In between de Vries and Vandoorne were British racers Oliver Turvey and Alex Lynn of NIO and Mahindra respectively, with the field being rounded out by Virgin’s Frijns and Dragon’s Joel Eriksson.

Less than a second covered the first twenty-three drivers in the first stage, but Techeetah had the advantage in superpole. Who will come out on top in race one, and who will still be in championship contention come the end of the day?

Berlin E-Prix Race 1 Qualifying Group Stage

POS. NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 25 Jean-Éric Vergne FRA DS Techeetah 1:06.239 2 71 Norman Nato FRA ROKIT Venturi Racing +0.186 3 48 Edoardo Mortara CHE ROKIT Venturi Racing +0.187 4 13 António Félix da Costa POR DS Techeetah +0.247 5 23 Sébastien Buemi CHE Nissan e.DAMS +0.270 6 11 Lucas di Grassi BRZ Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.316 7 20 Mitch Evans NZL Jaguar Racing +0.329 8 27 Jake Dennis GBR BMW i Andretti Motorsport +0.353 9 99 Pascal Wehrlein GER TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +0.373 10 28 Maximilian Günther GER BMW i Andretti Motorsport +0.388 11 22 Oliver Rowland GBR Nissan e.DAMS +0.419 12 10 Sam Bird GBR Jaguar Racing +0.474 13 33 René Rast GER Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.490 14 37 Nick Cassidy NZL Envision Virgin Racing +0.497 15 36 André Lotterer GER TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team +0.550 16 29 Alexander Sims GBR Mahindra Racing +0.575 17 88 Tom Blomqvist GBR NIO 333 FE Team +0.598 18 7 Sérgio Sette Câmara BRZ Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.613 19 17 Nyck de Vries NED Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +0.663 20 8 Oliver Turvey GBR NIO 333 FE Team +0.709 21 94 Alex Lynn GBR Mahindra Racing +0.733 22 5 Stoffel Vandoorne BEL Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team +0.767 23 4 Robin Frijns NED Envision Virgin Racing +0.917 24 6 Joel Eriksson SWE Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.576

Berlin E-Prix Race 1 Superpole