“We will approach season eight buoyed by our race car’s speed and efficiency” – Nissan’s Driot

Gregory Driot, the Co-Team Principal of Nissan e.dams, was pleased to wrap up a difficult 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season for the team with a podium finish in the Berlin E-Prix.

Oliver Rowland brought home a second-place finish at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on Sunday in his final race for the team, but for Droit, it showed the team has made massive gains with its powertrain throughout the season that gives them confidence of a stronger 2021-22 season.

Sébastien Buemi failed to score points as he ended a lowly twenty-first in the standings, but Droit says the team will start next season with expectations higher than they were this year.

“A great way to wrap up our season with an impressive podium for Oli,” said Driot. “Ultimately, as a team, we didn’t finish where we wanted, but now we see the updated Nissan Gen2 Formula E powertrain come into its own and we will approach season eight buoyed by our race car’s speed and efficiency.

“Now it’s time to celebrate the podium with our incredibly hard-working and talented Nissan e.dams race team, and on behalf of everyone at the team, I would like to wish Oli all the best for the future.”

“We’ve had our fair share of bad luck this season” – Tommaso Volpe

Tommaso Volpe, the Global Motorsports Director at Nissan, says Rowland’s podium was well deserved and it was pleasing the race pace has been improving throughout the season.

Volpe feels Nissan has had its ‘fair share of bad luck’ throughout the 2020-21 season, so to end the year on such a high will give the team something to celebrate and something to build on for the 2021-22 season that begins in January in Saudi Arabia.

“We are finally very happy to collect the points we deserve with a great podium by Oli today for Nissan,” said Volpe. “This P2 better represents our performance in the second half of this season, showing our stronger race pace that now matches our qualifying pace.

“We’ve had our fair share of bad luck this season, so it’s great for everyone in the team who have worked so hard to celebrate. As we look forward to season eight our stronger race pace gives us confidence that we can race hard and fast from the first round.”