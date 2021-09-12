British F3

Browning wins GB3 Race 2 at Oulton as Championship leader O’Sullivan crashes out

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Luke Browning took his first GB3 Championship win at Oulton Park in controversial circumstances on Sunday, being reinstated into top spot on countback as the race was red-flagged late on.

The Fortec Motorsport man won the 2020 F4 British Championship, and has been a podium-finisher in ADAC and Italian F4 this season, but made his GB3 debut at the weekend.

He moved around the outside of Championship leader, and 2020 British F4 runner-up Zak O’Sullivan into Old Hall on the first lap, and held the lead until Lap 10, when Carlin‘s 16-year-old tried to take the lead around the outside into Hislop’s, a move which had caught Sebastian Alvarez out two laps earlier.

Alvarez’ attempted move on Roman Bilinski nearly resulted in the Hitech GP car collecting O’Sullivan’s team-mate Bryce Aron, but it was O’Sullivan who found himself in the tyres after going onto the damp grass and locking up.

He wasn’t the only title contender in strife. Fortec’s Roberto Faria challenged new team-mate Browning through Old Hall, making contact with the rear of Browning’s car after the pair took opposite lines into the first corner.

Faria looked around the outside before trying to cut back inside for the exit, clipping Browning on the exit. The contact sent Browning into a spin he would recover from, while the Brazilian spun and backed his car into the tyre barrier on the inside, retiring on the spot.

While Javier Sagrera‘s stricken Elite Motorsport car was recovered from the gravel trap at Cascades, O’Sullivan and Faria’s cars sat stranded around the circuit, drawing out the red flags.

After Browning and Faria’s coming-together, Bart Horsten had inherited the lead ahead of fellow Australian, and Carlin’s second title challenger, Christian Mansell. Indeed, Horsten was interviewed as the race winner in parc fermé, before the result was declared from the end of Lap 10.

That saw Browning take the win, ahead of Horsten and Mansell. Faria was excluded from the result as he was not running at the time of the red flag,

Ayrton Simmons took fourth, with Reece Ushijima and Frederick Lubin some way behind in fifth and sixth.

Tom Lebbon had spent most of the race in Lubin’s gearbox, but couldn’t find a way through and had to settle for seventh for Elite Motorsport, while Bryce Aron and Hillspeed‘s Jonathan Browne were separated by less than a second, with Reema Juffali rounding out the top ten in the sole Douglas Motorsport entry.

With O’Sullivan’s retirement, he delayed what some predicted would be an early coronation for the driver with five wins after Saturday’s Race 1, with Mansell and Simmons both scoring strongly to keep them narrowly in the conversation going into the final four races of the season.

2021 Oulton Park Race 2 Results

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
18Luke BrowningGBRFortec Motorsport10 laps
250Bart HorstenAUSHitech GP+1.516s
321Christian MansellAUSCarlin+2.044s
418Ayrton SimmonsGBRChris Dittmann Racing+4.563s
513Reece UshijimaJPNHitech GP+9.880s
678Frederick LubinGBRArden Motorsport+17.394s
734Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+17.684s
823Bryce AronUSACarlin+19.783s
95Jonathan BrowneROIHillspeed+20.361s
1010Reema JuffaliSAUDouglas Motorsport+22.643s
1143Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+22.917s
1268Branden Lee OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+23.439s
134Roman BilinskiPOLArden Motorsport+29.450s (10s penalty)
1412Sebastian AlvarezMEXHitech GP+29.454s
157Roberto FariaBRAFortec MotorsportDNF (crash)
1651Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlinDNF (crash)
173Javier SagreraESPElite MotorsportDNF (crash)
Share
88 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the British GT Championship. Twitter: @FutbolCallander
Articles
Related posts
British F3

Luke Browning re-joins Fortec for GB3 debut at Oulton Park

By
2 Mins read
2020 FIA British F4 champion Luke Browning will finally make the step up to GB3 this weekend, re-joining Fortec Motorsport at Oulton Park.
British F3

MSV announce GB4 Championship to run alongside GB3 from 2022

By
2 Mins read
MSV has announced the GB4 Championship for 2022, supporting GB3 and British GT. It is intended as a cost-effective middle step between karting and GB3.
British F3F4 British Championship

Bilinski ends British F4 campaign early, prioritises GB3 challenge

By
2 Mins read
Roman Bilinski has impressed in his short time in GB3 so far, and will step into the series full-time for the rest of the season.