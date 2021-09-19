Hill claims Race Two glory at Croft in masterful display

Jake Hill has returned to the top step of the podium and also firmly into the BTCC (British Touring Car Championship) Drivers’ Championship hunt after claiming Race Two at Croft on Sunday afternoon.

Hill started second behind Aiden Moffat who claimed the opening race of the day but made the most of his opportunity behind the maximum success ballast laden Infiniti Q50 with Complex being the turning point as the MB Motorsport driver produced a fantastic move to surge into the lead.

He went off into the distance from there leaving Moffat to fight it out with Josh Cook for second and third and despite a mid-race hit from the BTC Racing Honda and the success ballast, he finished second.

A domino effect saw Colin Turkington come out worse off as an incident then occurred with Gordon Shedden but the duo were pulled out first and second in the reverse grid with Ash Sutton who gained from that sat fifth at the end after battling with Tom Ingram.

Behind the aforementioned drivers were BTC Racing’s Senna Proctor, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan and Team BMW’s Stephen Jelley who rounded out the top ten.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2– Croft

1 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square 18 laps

2 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +5.508s

3 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +6.849s

4 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +7.512s

5 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +7.749s

6 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +7.999s

7 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +10.087s

8 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +11.254s

9 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +12.262s

10 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +12.438s

11 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +12.616s

12 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +12.771s

13 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +13.152s

14 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +13.370s

15 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +13.810s

16 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +14.927s

17 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +15.131s

18 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +15.330s

19 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +16.011s

20 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +16.472s

21 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +17.225s

22 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +18.419s

23 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +19.013s

24 Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +31.145s

25 Nick HALSTEAD (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +33.461s

26 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1 lap

27 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +13 laps

28 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +17 laps

29 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +18 laps