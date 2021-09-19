BTCC

Hill claims Race Two glory at Croft in masterful display

By
Jake Hill has returned to the top step of the podium and also firmly into the BTCC (British Touring Car Championship) Drivers’ Championship hunt after claiming Race Two at Croft on Sunday afternoon.

Hill started second behind Aiden Moffat who claimed the opening race of the day but made the most of his opportunity behind the maximum success ballast laden Infiniti Q50 with Complex being the turning point as the MB Motorsport driver produced a fantastic move to surge into the lead.

He went off into the distance from there leaving Moffat to fight it out with Josh Cook for second and third and despite a mid-race hit from the BTC Racing Honda and the success ballast, he finished second.

A domino effect saw Colin Turkington come out worse off as an incident then occurred with Gordon Shedden but the duo were pulled out first and second in the reverse grid with Ash Sutton who gained from that sat fifth at the end after battling with Tom Ingram.

Behind the aforementioned drivers were BTC Racing’s Senna Proctor, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan and Team BMW’s Stephen Jelley who rounded out the top ten.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2– Croft

1          Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square 18 laps
2          Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +5.508s
3          Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +6.849s
4          Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +7.512s
5          Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +7.749s
6          Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +7.999s
7          Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +10.087s
8          Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +11.254s
9          Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +12.262s
10        Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +12.438s
11        Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +12.616s
12        Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +12.771s
13        Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +13.152s
14        Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +13.370s
15        Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +13.810s
16        Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +14.927s
17        Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +15.131s
18        Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +15.330s
19        Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +16.011s
20        Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +16.472s
21        Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +17.225s
22        Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +18.419s
23        Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +19.013s
24        Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +31.145s
25        Nick HALSTEAD (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +33.461s
26        Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1 lap
27        Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +13 laps
28        Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +17 laps
29        Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +18 laps

