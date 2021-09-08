Mahindra Racing Confirm Rowland and Sims for Season Eight of Formula E

Mahindra Racing has confirmed that Oliver Rowland will join their team for the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, with Alexander Sims remaining as his team-mate.

Alex Lynn has departed the team despite taking a race victory in the London E-Prix during the 2020-21 season and finishing the higher of the two drivers in the final standings.

Rowland makes the switch from Nissan e.dams, with the Briton having taken one victory, five podium finishes and five pole positions during his Formula E career, all of which he is aiming to build on when he moves to Mahindra.

“I’m very excited to be joining Mahindra Racing for Season 8,” said Rowland. “Moving to a new team there will of course be a transition but I think that, with the combination of my experience in Formula E and the team’s results last season, we have the potential to achieve some great things together.

“I’m really happy to have Alexander as my team-mate and look forward to working with him on extracting the most from the car and getting some strong results for the team.”

Sims secured the first podium of the season for Mahindra when he took second place in the Rome E-Prix, and he is looking to make progress during the 2021-22 season alongside Rowland.

He feels his new team-mate is a very fast and a great racer, so he hopes they can help the team make the step forward they need to be genuine contenders for podiums and wins next season.

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at the team this season and we’ve learned a lot as the year progressed and have secured some strong results,” said Sims. “There’s the potential to achieve more in Season 8 and we’ll be working hard to apply the learnings from this season into the next.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Oliver who’s clearly very fast and a great racer.”

“I believe we have one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid” – Dilbagh Gill

Dilbagh Gill, the Team Principal at Mahindra Racing, is delighted to welcome Rowland back into the team, with the British racer having debuted in Formula E with them back in 2015.

Gill believes Mahindra have one of the strongest pairings on the grid, and he hopes this helps the team make the next step forward in 2021-22.

“We’re very happy to welcome Oliver back to the Mahindra Racing family,” said Gill. “After starting out his Formula E career with us in 2015, he has a proven record in the series as a strong qualifier and a strong racer. I believe we have one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid and am delighted that Alexander will be racing with the team for another year.

“It will be the last year of racing before we move to the Gen3 era and Mahindra Racing is looking forward to continuing its journey in Formula E, which started back in 2013 when we were the first OEM to sign up to the championship.”

Gill also thanked the departing Lynn for his contribution to the team, and he will always have a special place within Mahindra’s history books thanks to his wins, pole positions and podium finishes.

“We would like to thank Alex Lynn for his contribution to the team over the last season and a half – we have made some unforgettable memories together and he’ll always have a special place in Mahindra Racing’s history books,” said Gill.