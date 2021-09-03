Maximilian Günther Makes Nissan e.dams Switch for Season Eight of Formula E

Maximilian Günther will remain in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the 2021-22 season after signing with the Nissan e.dams team.

The German racer has left the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team after two seasons and will now partner Sébastien Buemi after Oliver Rowland left the Nissan set-up after the conclusion of season seven last month in Berlin.

Günther has scored three wins during his Formula E career to date and finished sixteenth in the standings in the 2020-21 season, with his sole win this year coming in the New York City E-Prix.

“It makes me feel very proud to become part of the Nissan e.dams family,” said Günther. “The team has big ambitions in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and I’m full of motivation to contribute to the success of this project.

“To compete for one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world is an honor and a great new step in my career. I’m looking forward to this exciting journey.”

Gregory Driot, the co-team principal of Nissan e.dams, says Günther’s arrival is another exciting chapter of their Formula E story, and he believes the young German will be a great asset to the team next year.

“Maximilian joining our team is yet another exciting chapter in our Formula E story,” said Driot. “His speed and determination will be a valuable asset to driving the race team forward.”

His new team-mate Buemi is also thrilled by his arrival, with the Swiss racer feeling the German is an impressive driver with a lot of speed that can help the team fight for wins and podiums.

“It is great news to be partnering with Maximilian from season eight,” said Buemi. “He’s an impressive driver with lots of pace, and I can’t wait to work together with him.

“I feel like we’re in a great place to pursue success and hopefully clinch some victories next season.”