BTCC

Moffat returns to winners’ circle with victory in Croft opener




Aiden Moffat - Laser Tools Racing - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Laser Tools Racing’s Aiden Moffat has returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Silverstone in 2018 with victory in Round 19 of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Croft.

Moffat who took pole position on Saturday controlled the pace throughout the race including dealing with an early safety car period which looked to potentially derail his hopes but despite pressure throughout by Jake Hill, he wasn’t to be denied his first success in nearly three years.

BTC Racing‘s Senna Proctor continued his excellent form after returning to the championship by once again finishing on the podium after he got the better of Colin Turkington around the outside of Tower Bend on the opening lap, while his teammate, Josh Cook completed the top five after an initial incident with Tom Oliphant which sent the Team BMW driver tumbling down the order.

Ash Sutton wasn’t up with his teammate but banked some vital championship points sitting sixth, while Adam Morgan, Chris Smiley, Dan Lloyd and Gordon Shedden rounded out the top 10.

It was Dan Rowbottom that will have some work to do ahead of Race Two with incidents involving Oliphant, Ollie Jackson and Aron Taylor-Smith on three separate occasions ending his charge at Croft.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Croft

1             Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing 18 laps
2             Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.520s
3             Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +1.888s
4             Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +2.269s
5             Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +2.877s
6             Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +4.502s
7             Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +5.447s
8             Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +6.728s
9             Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +7.337s
10           Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +8.043s
11           Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +8.808s
12           Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +9.776s
13           Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +10.064s
14           Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +11.970s
15           Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +12.649s
16           Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +13.576s
17           Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +14.276s
18           Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +14.941s
19           Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +15.167s
20           Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +15.167s
21           Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +16.101s
22           Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +17.614s
23           Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +23.884s
24           Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +29.719s
25           Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +30.118s
26           Nick HALSTEAD (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +34.270s
27           Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +1:32.556s
28           Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +15 laps
29           Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +15 laps



About author
Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.
Articles
