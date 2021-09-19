Moffat returns to winners’ circle with victory in Croft opener

Laser Tools Racing’s Aiden Moffat has returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Silverstone in 2018 with victory in Round 19 of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Croft.

Moffat who took pole position on Saturday controlled the pace throughout the race including dealing with an early safety car period which looked to potentially derail his hopes but despite pressure throughout by Jake Hill, he wasn’t to be denied his first success in nearly three years.

BTC Racing‘s Senna Proctor continued his excellent form after returning to the championship by once again finishing on the podium after he got the better of Colin Turkington around the outside of Tower Bend on the opening lap, while his teammate, Josh Cook completed the top five after an initial incident with Tom Oliphant which sent the Team BMW driver tumbling down the order.

Ash Sutton wasn’t up with his teammate but banked some vital championship points sitting sixth, while Adam Morgan, Chris Smiley, Dan Lloyd and Gordon Shedden rounded out the top 10.

It was Dan Rowbottom that will have some work to do ahead of Race Two with incidents involving Oliphant, Ollie Jackson and Aron Taylor-Smith on three separate occasions ending his charge at Croft.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Croft

1 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing 18 laps

2 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.520s

3 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +1.888s

4 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +2.269s

5 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +2.877s

6 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +4.502s

7 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +5.447s

8 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +6.728s

9 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +7.337s

10 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +8.043s

11 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +8.808s

12 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +9.776s

13 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +10.064s

14 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +11.970s

15 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +12.649s

16 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +13.576s

17 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +14.276s

18 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +14.941s

19 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +15.167s

20 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +15.167s

21 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +16.101s

22 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +17.614s

23 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +23.884s

24 Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +29.719s

25 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +30.118s

26 Nick HALSTEAD (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +34.270s

27 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +1:32.556s

28 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +15 laps

29 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +15 laps