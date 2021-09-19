Moffat returns to winners’ circle with victory in Croft opener

Laser Tools Racing’s Aiden Moffat has returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Silverstone in 2018 with victory in Round 19 of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Croft.
Moffat who took pole position on Saturday controlled the pace throughout the race including dealing with an early safety car period which looked to potentially derail his hopes but despite pressure throughout by Jake Hill, he wasn’t to be denied his first success in nearly three years.
BTC Racing‘s Senna Proctor continued his excellent form after returning to the championship by once again finishing on the podium after he got the better of Colin Turkington around the outside of Tower Bend on the opening lap, while his teammate, Josh Cook completed the top five after an initial incident with Tom Oliphant which sent the Team BMW driver tumbling down the order.
Ash Sutton wasn’t up with his teammate but banked some vital championship points sitting sixth, while Adam Morgan, Chris Smiley, Dan Lloyd and Gordon Shedden rounded out the top 10.
It was Dan Rowbottom that will have some work to do ahead of Race Two with incidents involving Oliphant, Ollie Jackson and Aron Taylor-Smith on three separate occasions ending his charge at Croft.
2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Croft
1 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing 18 laps
2 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.520s
3 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +1.888s
4 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +2.269s
5 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +2.877s
6 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +4.502s
7 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +5.447s
8 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +6.728s
9 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +7.337s
10 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +8.043s
11 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +8.808s
12 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +9.776s
13 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +10.064s
14 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +11.970s
15 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +12.649s
16 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +13.576s
17 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +14.276s
18 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +14.941s
19 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +15.167s
20 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +15.167s
21 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +16.101s
22 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +17.614s
23 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +23.884s
24 Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +29.719s
25 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +30.118s
26 Nick HALSTEAD (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +34.270s
27 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +1:32.556s
28 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +15 laps
29 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +15 laps