Venturi’s Susie Wolff: “To have both cars scoring points in every race is essential for us”

Susie Wolff says the decision to bring in Lucas di Grassi in place of Norman Nato for the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season was necessary as they need two drivers regularly scoring points to help them in the Teams’ Championship.

The 2020-21 season saw Edoardo Mortara fight for the Drivers’ Championship, with the Swiss driver taking one victory in Puebla and ending second in the standings, just seven points adrift of eventual champion Nyck de Vries. However, the team ended seventh in the Teams’ Championship as Nato finished only eighteenth, even with a win in the final race of the season in Berlin.

Wolff, the Team Principal at Venturi, says the team are looking to make further progress up the grid, and to do that they need two drivers in contention at the front of the field, and bringing in the proven talent of di Grassi after his departure from the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team will hopefully give them a better chance of fighting for both titles next season.

“Last season we demonstrated that we have a strong package, there were many highlights throughout the season starting with a podium and finishing with a win,” said Wolff. “Edo showcased to everyone what we have known all along – that he’s a World Championship contender.

“Moving forward to Season eight, Edo is joined by Lucas – a proven Formula E Championship winner who also brings a wealth of experience. They will push each other and drive us forward as a team.

“To have both cars scoring points in every race is essential for us for the Team’s Championship and with our new driver line-up, there’s a lot to feel optimistic about heading into Season eight.”