Bilinski: “Podiums becoming a nice habit”

Roman Bilinski took advantage of a strong start to get his seventh podium of the season in Race 1 as the GB3 Championship visited Donington Park for the season finale.

Reece Ushijima took second for Hitech GP, with Bilinski third.

The Checkered Flag spoke to the Arden Motorsport driver in parc fermé after a race which saw Zak O’Sullivan take the title.

“Getting podiums is a habit I’d like to keep!” he said.

“It was a tough race but I did it all at the start.

“From there it was about preserving the tyres and making sure I made it to the next race.

Bilinski made his GB3 debut at the same circuit in July, and took three top-five finishes, with wins coming at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Snetterton 300 and Oulton Park.

“It’s a weird one, because before Silverstone, if I took an average of all my points from the rounds I did, and added them to the first two rounds, I’d be equal with Zak.

“It’s frustrating but everything happens for a reason and I can’t go back in time, so it is what it is.

“I think I’ve had a couple of tough years in motorsport, so now to get a really solid season under our belt is really going to help for the future, but we’ll see how it goes from here.

Two of Bilinski’s GB3 wins have come in wet or changeable conditions, so the Polish driver was pleased to hear about the potential of wet running on Sunday.

“I’d welcome rain with open arms! I love the wet, and it shows in my results. I think it always adds a bit of chaos, it’s always interesting and it makes the driver work a little harder.”

Bilinski will start fifth for Race 2 on Sunday, as he did in Race 1, and will have to battle back from 17th in Race 3.

He’s shown the battling driving style he was famed for in Ginetta Juniors during the reverse-grid races, and has picked up 20 positions in the five he’s competed in in GB3 so far.