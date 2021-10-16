Chris Dittmann positive about CDR’s chances at Donington

Chris Dittmann Racing are in a tight Teams Championship fight with Elite Motorsport going into the final round of the GB3 Championship season.

The Checkered Flag caught up with Team Manager, Chris Dittmann ahead of qualifying on Saturday morning.

“We’re feeling good. Testing’s been going well, it’s obviously going to be very tight around here.

“Testing always proves to be tight round here, but we’re looking forward to trying to get it all right in qualifying.”

Ayrton Simmons has brought four wins and six podiums this season to date, and Chris was impressed with the team’s most successful driver’s efforts since returning to the series full-time.

“Ayrton obviously has a good chance of getting second this year, I think first [in the championship] is out of the question if I’m honest.

“But I think if you look at where he was at the beginning and middle of the year, to come back and retain second would be a brilliant result for him and the team.

Branden Oxley joined the team to replace Max Marzorati from Snetterton onwards, and Chris was similarly impressed with the Anglo-Thai driver’s early showings in the car.

“It’s Branden’s fourth weekend with us, his first time here, he’s done really well so far, and it’s the first time back in the car for Alex [Fores] since the first round, he’s been doing really well.

“Ayrton didn’t bring much back [from his FIA F3 experience], it was more about him taking his experience into that series, and it was obviously completely different to GB3. There’s a lot more to take in at that level.

“It’s a different car to this but he knows the track well, so he’s looking forward to a good end to the year.”

Oxley has shown some impressive results in his eight races so far, and has given the Team Manager an early idea of his plans for the next era of GB3 next season.

“We’re not far off finalising something with Branden to be announced soon, so this was generally going to be a test year for him to learn the tracks and the car.

“He’s adapted very quickly, considering where he’s been in F4. He’s got settled well into the team and the way we work.

“I’m very pleased to be able to see how he’ll get on over the winter and into next year. I think next year he’ll be a strong contender.”

Chris also weighed in on the new Tatuus MSV-022, replacing the Tatuus BF3-020 which will be retired this weekend.

“The new car looks fabulous, it’s a nice update from the current car which is a proven package.

“Safety-wise, it’s the way forward with the Halo. As a package with a newer engine, it’s a big boost for the whole championship.

“For us as a team, it’s a new challenge but shouldn’t be too different from what we’re used to.”

Ayrton Simmons and Branden Oxley qualified P8 and P10 on Saturday morning, while Alex Fores will start Race 1 from 18th.