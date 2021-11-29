D’Ambrosio Announced as Venturi Team Principal as Wolff Becomes CEO

Jérôme D’Ambrosio has become the new Team Principal of the ROKiT Venturi Racing team after Susie Wolff moves to a new role of Chief Executive Officer.

Venturi enjoyed one of their strongest seasons in the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Edoardo Mortara ending second in the Drivers’ Championship and Norman Nato ending the season with a race victory in Berlin.

Nato has been replaced this year by Brazilian veteran Lucas di Grassi, and hopes are high of an even better 2021/22 season for Venturi. However, after three years in the position of Team Principal, Wolff feels the time is right for a change at the top, with former Formula E race winner D’Ambrosio coming in.

“After serving as Team Principal for the past three years, the timing feels right for this change,” said Wolff. “Since taking on this role in 2018, I have experienced a great sense of pride and achievement from how we have gone from strength to strength as an organisation.

“Since joining the team last year, Jérôme has made a positive impact and I know that I’m leaving the team operations in very capable hands as Formula E advances towards its third generation of competition in Season 9.”

D’Ambrosio says he is grateful to the team for giving him the opportunity to become Team Principal, and he says he has some big shoes to fill replacing Wolff.

However, he believes the team have everything in place for a strong 2021/22 season, with two star drivers and a car that is capable of being at the front of the field in every event.

“I’m grateful to the team for entrusting me with this opportunity,” said D’Ambrosio. “As Susie’s successor as Team Principal, I know that I have big shoes to fill and I’m someone who has always relished a new challenge.

“Over the past 12 months, I have learnt a lot from Susie, and I believe that together, we will continue to make an incredibly strong team. This team dynamic resulted in us achieving our most successful campaign to date which is a fantastic foundation to build upon for the future.

“With Edo and Lucas in the car next season, and after our form from Season 7, the whole team is feeling positive and very motivated to get back out on track, working together towards another successful Championship.”