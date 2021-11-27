Dan Ticktum to Switch to Formula E for 2021/22 Season with NIO 333 FE

Dan Ticktum will switch from the FIA Formula 2 Championship to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after being announced as Oliver Turvey’s team-mate at the NIO 333 FE Team for the 2021/22 season.

The British racer has come into replace Tom Blomqvist, who has left Formula E to concentrate on racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022.

Ticktum has twice stood on the top step of the podium in Formula 2 in 2021 whilst racing with Carlin Motorsport, with wins coming in Monaco and Russia, while he also took a victory at Silverstone in 2020. He currently sits fourth in the standings with just two rounds and six races remaining.

He is, however, excited by the prospect of racing in Formula E for the first time, starting with the Diriyah E-Prix in January in Saudi Arabia.

“I am very happy to be racing with the NIO 333 Formula E team,” said Ticktum, who in the past has been a part of the Red Bull Junior Team and Williams Racing Young Driver Programme. “It’s going to be quite a big challenge as I have not had long to prepare for the test next week, and Formula E is complicated, but it’ll be very exciting.

“There are quite a few different tools you can use as a driver but it’s a totally different experience to Formula 2, so I’m really looking forward to it, both mentally and physically. I’ve had a great few days with the team at Silverstone this week and hopefully we can try to make some progress next season and get further up the grid.”

Vincent Wang, the CEO of NIO, says Ticktum has been impressive during his junior career, particularly his performances around the streets of Macau, and he believes the Briton will shine in Formula E.

“The results that impress me the most are Daniel’s two victories in the Macau Grand Prix, one of the most famous races in the world,” said Wang. “Though he has shouldered some difficulties during his career, I believe that his experience will pave the way to success.

“He is a young, bright new star who will shine in Formula E.”

Turvey’s re-signing was expected, with the Briton looking to improve on his 2020/21 season performances where he scored three top-ten finishes.

“I am delighted to continue our journey together having been with the team since the first season,” said Turvey. “It’s fantastic to have the whole team together at the new facility in Silverstone.

“Everyone has worked extremely hard, from management taking the steps to move the team forwards, the engineers on development testing, and the mechanics with the preparation of the cars.

“Although we know the standard in Formula E is very high, I feel we have taken some positive steps forwards and I can’t wait to get out on track in the official test next week in Valencia.”