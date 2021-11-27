Mahindra Racing Unveil 2021/22 Formula E Challenger with Fresh New Livery Design

The Mahindra Racing team has unveiled its new car for the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, which also sees a new livery for the new campaign.

Mahindra Racing will come into the new season with an all-British line-up for a second consecutive season, although Alex Lynn has been replaced by Oliver Rowland as team-mate to Alexander Sims.

Lynn leaves the team despite taking finishing ahead of Sims in the 2020/21 standings and with having taken his maiden Formula E victory in the London E-Prix.

Sims finished on the podium in the Rome E-Prix last season but only scored points in four other E-Prix, but he took a victory of his own in the 2019/20 season in the Diriyah E-Prix.

Rowland joins the team having left Nissan e.dams after two seasons, with the former Formula Renault 3.5 Series champion also having won a solitary race in Formula E, with his victory coming in the Berlin E-Prix in 2019/20.

The M7Electro has been revealed ahead of pre-season testing, which gets underway at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Monday, with the car continuing to be powered by the powertrain from ZF. The car has a fresh look, with more red evident compared to its 2020/21 predecessor.

“The new dynamic Mahindra wordmark reflects the sleeker, more tech-focused Mahindra of today,” said Asha Kharga, the Chief Customer & Brand Officer of Mahindra Racing. “The new Born EV logo is electric-in-motion, it feels like a force of red and silver energy passed by in high-speed.

“It reflects our focus and commitment to the electric revolution. By sporting the new identity, the race team has become the first of Mahindra companies to have its assets adorned with the new brand identity elements.”

Nick Heidfeld will no longer act as the official Test and Reserve driver but remains in the role of Special Advisor, while Jordan King remains as a Development Driver at Mahindra Racing.

The team have also signed an extension to their partnerships with Shell, while Swiss watchmaker Maurice Lacroix have also re-signed as Official Timekeeper of Mahindra Racing.

“On the cusp of a new season, we are thrilled to reveal our new race car,” said Dilbagh Gill, the Team Principal of Mahindra. “We head into our eighth year of competition reinvigorated and working hand in hand to maximise our package with the fantastic partners we have; including ZF and Shell, whose technology forms key parts of our M7Electro.”