Oliver Askew Signs with Avalanche Andretti for 2021/22 Formula E Season

Oliver Askew will race alongside Jake Dennis for Avalanche Andretti in season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Askew reunites with Andretti Autosport, who he raced successfully for in the 2019 Indy Lights championship, with the twenty-four-year-old becoming the first full-time American to race in Formula E.

He competed in the NTT IndyCar Series with Arrow McLaren SP in 2020, while he was a substitute driver at McLaren as well as for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2021. He ended the year racing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the final three events but has now found a new home in Formula E.

“I am beyond excited to return home and join Andretti Autosport full time again for the 2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Askew. “I consider Andretti Autosport family and to be able to attack this chapter in my career with them means more than words can describe.

“To have a partner like Avalanche with us could not be a more perfect fit and being the only confirmed driver to represent the United States in Formula E is something I am very proud of. I look forward to getting to work as soon as possible.”

Michael Andretti, the CEO and Chairman of Andretti Autosport, has spoken highly about Askew as the team heads into their first season back as an independent outfit having lost the factory backing of BMW at the end of the 2020/21 season.

“We’re happy to welcome Oliver back to the Andretti family to round out our Formula E driver line-up,” said Andretti. “We had a lot of success with Oliver back in 2019 when he won the Indy Lights Championship with us and we’re looking forward to introducing him to Formula E.

“He’s a hard worker and races smart, we’re confident he’ll apply that to this new opportunity. We’re also pretty excited to be able to field the first full-time American driver in such an exciting, international series.”