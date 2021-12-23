Blaine Perkins joins CR7 Motorsports for 2022 Truck Series

Blaine Perkins has signed with CR7 Motorsports to run the full 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. He announced Thursday that he will drive the team’s #9 Chevrolet Silverado, which will mark the team’s maiden foray into full-time competition, on a one-year deal.

“This is pretty special. This is my first full-time season in any of NASCAR’s top-tier series,” said Perkins. “I am looking forward to getting into the Chevrolet Silverado

this year at CR7 Motorsports. We are going to have a good year.

“[…] The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has a very diverse group of tracks. Even the dirt tracks—I have never driven a stock car on dirt, so I will definitely be working on that a lot. But I know we are going to be fast when it comes to racing there. It is really going to be fun to run all these different types of tracks.”

After finishing second in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series West championship battle, Perkins ran eight races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports, sharing the #23 with a variety of drivers. Despite not scoring any finishes higher than twenty-third across his first five starts, his production improved in the playoff races as he recorded top twenties in all three of his runs in such events. His best run was thirteenth at Talladega, where he also scored a stage win in the second segment.

CR7 Motorsports, owned by Codie Rohrbaugh, has raced in the Truck Series since 2018 with Rohrbaugh as driver. The team’s slate has increased over the last two years with seventeen of twenty-three races run in 2020 followed by all but two in 2021. The latter season also saw the team begin fielding the #9 for other drivers, with Grant Enfinger running nine races and Colby Howard making three starts in the playoffs. In forty-eight total starts, CR7 has eight top tens and three top fives, the best being a third by Rohrbaugh in the 2020 season opener at Daytona.

“I have high expectations for the upcoming season,” Rohrbaugh stated. “Grant provided CR7 Motorsports a very solid foundation that we can continue to build from. Blaine will have to learn how the Chevrolet Silverados drive compared to the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. He will have all the tools around him to be successful: a good crew chief (Doug George), GMS Racing support, and good Chevrolet Silverados. I really look forward to next season, and, hopefully, making a playoff

run.”