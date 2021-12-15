Cammish set for 2022 BTCC return with NAPA Racing UK title tilt ahead

NAPA Racing UK have set their stall out early ahead of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season with the acquisition of former title challenger and three-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion, Dan Cammish making a welcome return to the championship.

Ran by Motorbase Performance under the new backing of NAPA, Cammish will pilot one of a quartet of Ford Focus STs after returning to the aforementioned Porsche Carrera Cup GB last year which also included a solitary outing at Thruxton for BTC Racing where he claimed second as a best result.

After his heartbreaking 2019 which saw him miss out on the Drivers’ Championship by two points following a mechanical failure, he will look forward to a new car and team in 2022 and aiming to go one better.

Pete Osborne, Motorbase Performance Team Owner and Team Principal said: “Dan was a key element for our plans going into 2022. It’s a big year for us in many ways and we acknowledged that we needed a specific type of driver, of which there aren’t many around. In Dan, we have someone we can really work with and rely on his talent and experience, along with his character.

“Dan had another really successful season in 2021 in Porsche Carrera Cup GB and he has a lot of unfinished business in the BTCC, so he’s in the right place right now and knows exactly what to expect from us at NAPA Racing UK. As a driver and team, our targets are the same, we’re expecting success on and off track and we aim to enjoy the journey together. The whole team is buzzing with excitement at the moment, there is a really good feeling about the future of Motorbase.”

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK, said on signing: “I am very happy to be joining NAPA Racing UK ahead of the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season. It was obvious from my first time meeting Motorbase owner Pete Osborne that I wanted to be part of this program, and after spending quality time with the team, it is clear this is a very exciting time for all involved.

“Everyone is working hard to give the team the best possible chance and it fills me with confidence when I see the work taking place behind the scenes. I am incredibly proud to be representing NAPA in UK motorsport and I believe this is just the start of a long and successful partnership. This is a new chapter for me in the BTCC and I can’t wait to get started and pick up where I left off.”