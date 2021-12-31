MB Motorsport powered by ROKiT teams up with WSR as Jake Hill joins for 2022 season

WSR (West Surrey Racing) have announced their first driver for the 2022 BTCC season as popular rising championship challenger, Jake Hill will join the outfit with MB Motorsport powered by ROKiT having joining forces with the team.

Hill will make the switch from Ford Focus ST to one of three BMW 330e M Sport, designed, built and ran by the reigning Manufacturers’ Champions with a shift towards the hybrid era starting during this next season.

Having won a record-breaking sixth Manufacturers’ crown for BMW, they will shift towards a title tilt again next season as well in the Drivers’ Championship with Hill finishing a career best fifth last season with a pair of wins to race to Brands Hatch for the title.

Jake Hill said on the announcement: “Thanks to some incredible support and brilliant people around me, the last few seasons in the BTCC have just been getting better and better and I truly believe that working with MB Motorsport powered by ROKiT alongside WSR means that anything is possible again for 2022. I have always loved the underdog and compassionate spirit that runs through The ROKiT Group and am proud to be representing them this year. It has always been a dream of mine to work alongside WSR and BMW and I think I can be honest and say it is for pretty much every driver who aspires to be in the BTCC. To now have made that possible in 2022 thanks to some amazing people, I couldn’t be more grateful. I’ve been presented with an incredible opportunity and it’s now down to me to make the most of it.”

Dick Bennetts, Team Principal, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Jake and MB Motorsport Powered by ROKiT to WSR for the 2022 BTCC season. Jake is someone we’ve been keeping an eye on for a number seasons, who had a real breakthrough campaign this year and came close to winning the title. Although his BTCC experience has largely been in front-wheel-drive machinery, he’s amassed plenty of wins in rear-wheel-drive cars in both the BTCC support categories and in high-level historic motorsport. We have a long history of working with promising drivers and helping them to become champions and we’re sure that Jake has the potential to be the next in line. We’re very much looking forward to getting him behind the wheel of the Hybrid BMW 3 Series for the first time and to building a really strong relationship with Mark Blundell and his team alongside ROKiT and their loyal partners.”