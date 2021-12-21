Osborne and Jackson return for second season together at Motorbase Performance

Sam Osborne and Ollie Jackson will stay at Motorbase Performance for the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season for a second consecutive campaign with the well established duo set to join Ash Sutton and Dan Cammish who will run as NAPA Racing UK.

Osborne continued to gain momentum in his fourth season in the BTCC achieving a best race result of seventh place in 2020 with a brace of top 12 finishes as he got to grips with the Ford Focus ST.

While Jackson will anchor the squad going into his 11th season of BTCC action. It will be his fourth with Motorbase and second alongside Osborne as he looks to replicate his best season of 2020 where he finished 12th with a maiden victory.

Sam Osborne, Motorbase Performance Driver said: “I’m really looking forward to my second year in the Ford Focus ST with Motorbase Performance, and also teaming-up with Ollie [Jackson] for another season, it’s going to be fantastic having the continuity with everyone at the team. I feel I learnt so much last season, I really developed as a driver, and I’m ready now to make the next step and take things onto a new level. I really can’t wait for the season to start, these are exciting times at Motorbase!”

Ollie Jackson, Motorbase Performance Driver said: “I’m really pleased to be returning for my fourth consecutive BTCC season with Motorbase, especially in a year that is going to bring us some fresh challenges to dig our teeth into and a new dynamic to the racing. The team is fully focused on the hybrid installation at the moment and until we get back to racing I’m doing my best to support them on behalf of Mountune with my experience in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle development. I have every confidence that we’ll absolutely make the most of the system and it will be one of the best installations in the paddock. I’m putting a lot of effort in over the winter and the goal is to start putting some fresh silverware in my trophy cabinet as soon as possible and get back to winning ways!”