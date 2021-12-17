Oxley stays with Chris Dittmann Racing in GB3 for 2022

Chris Dittmann Racing has announced its first signing for the 2022 GB3 Championship season, with Branden Oxley remaining with the team after a partial campaign in 2021.

Joining the Tewkesbury outfit at a wet Snetterton 300 in August, he qualified fifth for his first race in the Championship, holding position for an impressive debut points haul.

Building on that momentum, he took six top-ten finishes by the end of the season, finishing every race.

A disqualification from Race 3 in the second visit to the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit struck off his first podium, the Anglo-Thai driver adjudged to have caused a collision between himself, Roman Bilinski and Roberto Faria.

Despite blotting his copybook a little in Northamptonshire, Team Manager Chris Dittmann spoke glowingly about Oxley to The Checkered Flag ahead of qualifying at Donington Park in October, hinting at a full campaign in 2022.

Oxley made his debut in the Spanish Touring Car Championship in 2020.

He switched to single-seaters in 2021 through the Spanish F4 Championship and a Euroformula Open appearance at Imola, both with Drivex School, taking best results of fifth and sixth respectively.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Branden back to the team for the 2022 GB3 season,” Dittmann said.

“Through the four race weekends we worked together this year, he made massive progress and I’ve got every confidence that will continue to happen over the winter and into the new season.

“The introduction of the new car will be a challenge, but having really impressed on his Euroformula appearance earlier this year, in a car that should have similar characteristics to the [Tatuus MSV-022], I’m confident Branden will be fighting his way towards the front next season.”

“I’m excited to announce that I’m remaining with Chris Dittmann Racing for 2022 in the GB3 Championship,” added Oxley.

“We have already made a lot of progress this year and we keep working hard, hence I’m confident and can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the new car in a few weeks. See you on the grid in April!”