Young Scot Patterson joins Moffat at Laser Tools Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Young Scottish talent, Dexter Patterson will join Laser Tools Racing for the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season after impressing in a recent test in the championship winning Infiniti Q50.

This comes before the news was released of Ash Sutton leaving Laser Tools Racing to head to NAPA Racing meaning Aiden Moffat will anchor their efforts in 2022 alongside his compatriot who had a successful karting career before racing in F4 and F3 claiming a maiden podium in only his third race in the latter. But a recent run at Snetterton saw Laser Tools Racing take the decision to run the 18 year old for the 2022 season.

“I loved the Infiniti,” said Patterson. “It is certainly different to the single-seaters that I’m used to! It was a bit slippery in the morning session, but as the track dried off in the afternoon we went onto slicks and I was very happy with my lap times.

“The brakes take a bit of getting used to though — in the single-seater I can see when the tyres are about to lock up and I can brake much later. So, I’m really looking forward to the extended test sessions pre-season and of course, getting used to the new hybrid car. What an opportunity!”

Bob Moffat, Team Principal of Laser Tools Racing, commented: “I’m very excited by this. We’ve always been very appreciative of the support and encouragement that Aiden has received from Laser Tools over quite a number of years now. Now we can continue with Laser’s ethos of spotting young talent and then developing that talent on the racetrack. Dexter is a great fit for us, it’s exactly why Laser Tools got into the BTCC. With our ongoing collaboration with Tony Gilham and Team HARD, we are really looking forward to the 2022 season now.”