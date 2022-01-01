Giovinazzi Expecting Tough Start to Formula E Career after Formula 1 Departure

Antonio Giovinazzi expects the start of his career in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to be difficult as he adjusts to life in the all-electric series after leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

The Italian lost his ride with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN after three years with the Hinwil-based squad and will race for Dragon/Penske Autosport in Formula 2 in 2022.

Giovinazzi feels Formula E will be a very different challenge to what he has been used to, with 2022 the first time he has raced in an all-electric championship in a career where he has raced in various single seater categories as well as sportscars.

“I think if you go from F1 to maybe Indycar or, I don’t know, from LMP1, in the end you feel maybe less speed, less grip but it’s the same style of driving,” Giovinazzi is quoted as saying by GPFans.

“The issue I’ve got in Formula E is that it’s a completely different sport. Obviously it’s the braking, no downforce, no sounds, heavy cars. It will be so different and unfortunately, I got only two days before race one but it’s a challenge.

“I love a challenge, but for sure I can tell you this…the first part of the season, the first few races, I will struggle compared to the others. But my motivation is to improve, improve, improve and get, at the end of the season, a good result and see.”

Giovinazzi left Formula 1 after he and the retiring Kimi Räikkönen were replaced at Alfa Romeo by Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou for 2022, but he has not given up on his dream of returning to the sport in the future.

He has kept one foot in Formula 1 as he is one of Scuderia Ferrari‘s test and reserve drivers for 2022 alongside Mick Schumacher, but he does acknowledge that he could fall in love with Formula E and then focus his future there.

“Maybe I [will] like Formula E more,” he said. “I don’t know what could happen in 2023 but for me, it’s a new challenge and I’m really motivated for this.”