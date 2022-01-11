Italian Marque Maserati to Join FIA Formula E Grid for Season Nine in 2023

Maserati will become the first Italian manufacturer entrant to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship when they join the grid in 2023.

The famous marque has announced it will join the grid for season nine of Formula E as part of its latest motorsport strategy decisions, with the series aligning to Maserati’s own innovations when it comes to electric cars.

Maserati have a line of one-hundred per cent electric cars either on the road or imminently being released including the Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the Maserati MC20 super sportscar. 2023 will see the welcome return of Maserati to world motorsport, and the first time in over sixty years they will race in single seaters!

“We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing,” said Davide Grasso, the CEO of Maserati. “We are powered by passion and innovative by nature.

“We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition and we are ready to drive performance in the future. In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore is irresistible and it is the purest expression of Maserati.

“That’s why we decided to go back to racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, meeting our customers in the city centers of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future.”

Maserati’s decision to join Formula E has been welcomed by Alejandro Agag, the Founder and Chairman of the championship, and by Jamie Reigle, the CEO of Formula E.

“We are proud to welcome Maserati to their new home in world-class motorsport,” said Agag. “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the pinnacle of electric racing.

“It provides the perfect environment for the most dynamic and innovative high-performance car brands to showcase their technological capabilities alongside their sporting ambitions.”

Reigle added: “We are delighted Maserati will join the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and play a defining role reimagining the future of motorsport.

“Formula E races in the heart of the most iconic cities in the world and is followed passionately by a progressive global audience. Our millions of fans around the world will be thrilled to see Maserati line up on the grid as one of the world’s elite electric car brands.”

Maserati’s arrival is a piece of good news for the championship after the recent departures of Audi Sport and BMW as manufacturer entrants, and the imminent departure of Mercedes at the end of 2022.