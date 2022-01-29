Jake Dennis: “I wanted a podium so bad today – we deserved it as a team”

Jake Dennis started his second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium finish in the Diriyah E-Prix, with the Briton converting a front row start into a third-place finish.

The Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team driver made it into the knockout stages of Qualifying and defeated André Lotterer in the semi-final to guarantee himself a front-row start, however he was unable to beat Stoffel Vandoorne in the final.

Dennis lost a position at the start to Nyck de Vries and was then involved in a tough battle with Lotterer for the final position on the podium, with the Briton passing the German late in the day as the Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team driver began to struggle with energy usage.

Despite complaining over the radio that the car may have been damaged, Dennis was able to pull away from the rest of the pack to clinch the podium, but the delays he had behind Lotterer meant he was too far behind the two Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team drivers at the front of the field.

“I felt quite comfortable behind the Mercedes, I think we were on the same strategy, things were looking quite good, but when the top four breakaway it isn’t the best being in third as it allows the car behind to have free attack zones,” said Dennis.

“André (Lotterer) undercutting us ruined our race a bit, but I wanted a podium so bad today – we deserved it as a team.

“We tried it the first time, completely got it wrong, but the second time I learned from my mistakes and put it right, got the overtake done and then we pulled clear and tried to close down the Mercedes, but they were a little too quick in the end. We had a great race.”