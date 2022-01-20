Kyle Sieg to run limited races for RSS beginning Daytona

Kyle Sieg‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series excursion will be expanded in 2022 to include more races. On Thursday, his family’s RSS Racing team announced Sieg will pilot the #28 Ford Mustang on a part-time basis beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are excited to announce that @KyleSieg39 will pilot the #28 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing in multiple Xfinity races in 2022 beginning at Daytona Speedway,” read a tweet from the team.

Sieg made his Xfinity début at Dover in 2021 for DGM Racing, where he finished thirty-fourth. He moved to RSS for the finale at Phoenix, placing twenty-seventh. The second start came in RSS’ #39 primarily driven by older brother Ryan as Phoenix featured qualifying, which did not guarantee the team’s part-time #38 a spot in the race.

#28 is certainly not an unfamiliar number for the 20-year-old as he made eleven starts with it in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021. He recorded eight top tens, three top fives, and a best run of fourth at Phoenix. His first race in the series came in 2020 for Cook-Finley Racing, and he would run three races for the team with a top ten in his maiden start of tenth at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Ryan is the team’s lone full-time driver, and he finished fourteenth in the 2021 standings. RSS also added C.J. McLaughlin and Parker Retzlaff who will share the #38.