Kyle Sieg to run limited races for RSS beginning Daytona

Credit: RSS Racing

Kyle Sieg‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series excursion will be expanded in 2022 to include more races. On Thursday, his family’s RSS Racing team announced Sieg will pilot the #28 Ford Mustang on a part-time basis beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are excited to announce that @KyleSieg39 will pilot the #28 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing in multiple Xfinity races in 2022 beginning at Daytona Speedway,” read a tweet from the team.

Sieg made his Xfinity début at Dover in 2021 for DGM Racing, where he finished thirty-fourth. He moved to RSS for the finale at Phoenix, placing twenty-seventh. The second start came in RSS’ #39 primarily driven by older brother Ryan as Phoenix featured qualifying, which did not guarantee the team’s part-time #38 a spot in the race.

#28 is certainly not an unfamiliar number for the 20-year-old as he made eleven starts with it in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021. He recorded eight top tens, three top fives, and a best run of fourth at Phoenix. His first race in the series came in 2020 for Cook-Finley Racing, and he would run three races for the team with a top ten in his maiden start of tenth at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Ryan is the team’s lone full-time driver, and he finished fourteenth in the 2021 standings. RSS also added C.J. McLaughlin and Parker Retzlaff who will share the #38.

