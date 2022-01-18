Norman Nato, Tom Dillmann Announced as Jaguar TCS Racing as Reserve Drivers

The Jaguar TCS Racing team have announced that French drivers Norman Nato and Tom Dillmann will act as their reserve drivers for the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, which gets underway later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Dillmann remains as test driver for a second year after joining ahead of the 2020/21 season, while Nato has joined after leaving the ROKiT Venturi Racing team at the conclusion of last season despite having won the final E-Prix in Berlin.

Nato says he is excited to be joining Jaguar, and he is looking forward to supporting regular drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans, who have both been long-time friends and on-track rivals with the twenty-nine-year-old.

“I’m excited to be joining Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Nato. “I’m determined to help the team fight for points, podiums and reach their top performance. I have a lot to learn and discover but I will be ready anytime the team needs me, inside or outside of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5.

“I consider Mitch and Sam as two really good friends, having raced with Mitch in GP2 and I’ve known Sam for many years, and I look forward to supporting them and the team in season eight.”

Dillmann is also happy to be remaining a part of the team for a second season, and he is determined to help Jaguar fight at the sharp end of the grid and for the championship in 2022.

“I’m delighted to remain a part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team family,” said Dillmann. “After such a strong season seven, I am excited to play a part in ensuring the team are in a position to fight for the World Championship again.”

James Barclay, the Team Principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, says he is pleased to welcome Nato to the team, and he hopes his experience coupled with the contribution from Dillmann will help the team move forward in season eight that begins with the Diriyah E-Prix double-header later this month.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Norman into Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Barclay. “Norman’s credentials and character speaks louder than any words can and to have a Formula E race winner in the team as a reserve driver gives us great strength in depth. In addition to that and importantly Norman is highly motivated to be a key part of driving the team forward.

“Last season Tom’s contributions to the team helped us achieve our best ever result in the championship and therefore continuing to work with him was very important to us. His capabilities and consistency are important as we look to further develop the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 and team performance during the course of season eight.”