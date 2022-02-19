André Lotterer: “We showed that we’re serious contenders for the world championship title”

André Lotterer says the one-two finish in the Mexico City E-Prix is a ‘great result’ for the Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team, and the performance last Saturday showed the team are serious contenders for the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title.

Despite dropping back in the early laps as he conserved usable energy for later in the race, Lotterer was able to finish on the tail of team-mate Pascal Wehrlein at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the duo ending more than nine seconds clear of the rest of the field.

Porsche asked Lotterer not to attack Wehrlein to ensure the one-two finish, but it was a pleasing result for the German racer to stand on the podium alongside his team-mate, and it showed that the hard work the team have been doing was being rewarded.

“This is a great result for the team,” said Lotterer. “Everyone has invested a lot of hard work. Last season with its ups and downs was not easy for us, but now everything has worked out.

“Both cars ran well from the first practice session. With this one-two result, we showed that we’re serious contenders for the world championship title.”

Thomas Laudenbach, the Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, said the team had waited a long time to finally taste victory in Formula E, and he believes the result shows just how focused the team are on succeeding within the all-electric championship.

“We’ve waited a long time for this day,” said Laudenbach. “The fact that we achieved this phenomenal success at round three of the new season makes it particularly valuable with an eye on the world championship title.

“Congratulations to Pascal Wehrlein, André Lotterer and the squad on their great triumph. I’m proud of every single team member and of all the employees back at Weissach. Everyone worked hard for this victory and they never lost faith in our project.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors and fans for the support they’ve given us since we entered Formula E.”