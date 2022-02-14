Drew Dollar debuting in Xfinity with superspeedway schedule for Gibbs

Drew Dollar will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series début on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. On Monday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Gibbs will run the four Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway races in the #18 Toyota Supra, a schedule consisting exclusively of superspeedways.

After the Daytona opener, his next start will be at Talladega on 23 April. The second Daytona race is on 26 August, while Talladega 2 is on 1 October.

Dollar primarily competed in the ARCA Menards Series, finishing fourth in the 2020 standings for Venturini Motorsports before running eleven of twenty races in 2021. His 2021 saw him score top tens in all but three races, including winning the pole and finishing second in the opener at Daytona.

Also on the Daytona weekend, he ran his maiden Camping World Truck Series event, finishing tenth for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Seven more Truck starts came for KBM, though he was marred by incidents and failed to finish higher than eighteenth (at Phoenix) in every run.

In addition to his Xfinity slate, he will run four ARCA rounds in 2022 for KBM. The ARCA schedule begins at Daytona on the same day as the Xfinity race, and he will also compete at Talladega on 23 April, Kansas Speedway on 14 May, and Charlotte Motor Speedway on 27 May.

The 21-year-old is the second confirmed driver in JGR’s #18 after Trevor Bayne joined the team last Wednesday, making it the team’s multi-driver car that the #54 was in 2021. The #18 won the Xfinity championship last year with Daniel Hemric, who is now with Kaulig Racing, before its owner points were transferred to the team’s #19. In turn, points from the team’s #20 driven by Harrison Burton (now in the Cup Series) goes to the #18.