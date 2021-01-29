Drew Dollar, Danny Bohn enter Daytona Truck opener; Dollar to run 8 races, Bohn hopes for full schedule

On Thursday, a pair of Toyota-powered NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams announced the drivers of their Tundras for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 12 February. Kyle Busch Motorsports revealed that Drew Dollar will make his Truck Series début in the #51 Tundra as the first of an eight-race schedule, while Danny Bohn will return to On Point Motorsports in the #30 but hopes to run the full season pending funding.

Dollar finished fourth in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series championship with fourteen top-ten finishes, four top fives, and a win for Venturini Motorsports. Although the position, top fives, and top tens were the worst among among drivers who ran all twenty races, Dollar still had a victory at Talladega, unlike fellow Rookie of the Year contender and ultimate winner Hailie Deegan, who finished third in points and will also race in the Trucks in 2021. A Toyota Racing Development driver, Dollar will continue racing in ARCA in 2021 on a thirteen-race calendar.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be taking the next step in my career running a part-time schedule in the Camping World Truck Series this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota,” Dollar stated. “I have a lot of hard work ahead of me learning a new series and driving a Tundra for the first time, but I’ll be surrounded by some of the best people in the industry. I look forward to the challenge. Thank you to all of my partners for supporting me and making this opportunity possible.”

After his Truck Series slate begins at Daytona, he will also race at Charlotte (28 May), Texas (12 June), Nashville (18 June), Bristol asphalt (16 September), Las Vegas (24 September), Talladega (2 October), and the finale at Phoenix (5 November). Talladega is an unsurprising choice due to his ARCA win, while he finished fourth in his lone ARCA Menards Series East start at Bristol in 2019 (eighteenth in the national ARCA series in 2020) and fifth in his latest ARCA West race at Phoenix in 2020.

“We’ve put an eight-race schedule together for Drew this year that will allow him to continue his development as a driver as he makes his first venture into the Camping World Truck Series,” Busch commented. “Drew’s schedule includes several tracks where he was successful in the ARCA Menards Series last year, including Talladega where he won and Daytona where he finished third.

“We felt it was important to have him in the truck for stretches of races to give him consistent seat time and help the communication between him and (crew chief) Mardy Lindley. As a former driver himself, Mardy has been a great mentor to several young drivers in recent years, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he and Drew can do together this year.”

Further drivers in the #51 have not been revealed, but Busch will certainly continue his usual slate of lower-series starts. The truck finished sixth in the 2020 owners’ standings with four wins courtesy of Busch (three) and Brandon Jones. Riley Herbst, Dollar’s new KBM team-mate Chandler Smith, and road ringer Alex Tagliani also drove the #51 in 2020.

At On Point Motorsports, Bohn returns to the #30 for Daytona with the goal of a full-time schedule if sponsorship is present. The #30 will receive sponsorship from North American Motor Car, who joined the team in 2020.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to return to On Point Motorsports and again drive the #30 North American Motor Car Toyota Tundra,” Bohn said. “Starting a race season off at Daytona is something I’ve always dreamed of and this year it’s finally going to happen.”

Bohn, a four-time race winner and 2012 championship runner-up in the now-defunct Whelen Southern Modified Tour, finished eighth in his Truck Series début in 2019 at Martinsville for OPM. Founded in 2018, the team fielded the #30 for Cup Series rookie Brennan Poole for the first half of the 2020 season before Bohn took over for the rest of the year once Poole ran out of eligibility. Bohn scored another top ten at Martinsville in October when he finished seventh.

“North American Motor Car is extremely excited to be teamed up with Danny Bohn and the On Point Motorsports #30 Toyota Tundra NASCAR Camping World Truck in our third season with them,” said company COO Andy Hill. North American Motor Car provides automotive services and maintains an extensive inventory of vehicles, and also formed a partnership with Stafford Motor Speedway for the 2021 season. “We feel it is going to be a breakout year for Dan and On Point Motorsports and we are extremely proud to be a part of it.”

While it will be Bohn’s first start on the Daytona superspeedway, it is not his first foray at the speedway in general. In 2013, he competed in the Modifieds’ UNOH Battle at the Beach, an exhibition for NASCAR’s regional series that was conducted on a temporary half-mile oval built on Daytona’s backstretch, where he notably flipped and caught fire.

In the owners’ standings, the #30 finished twenty-second. Bohn’s seventh was the team’s best finish of the year, though Scott Lagasse Jr. added a top ten of his own on the Daytona road course in eighth. Poole holds OPM’s best all-time finish of second at Charlotte in 2019.

